Boys hoops: Patriots turn away Bobcats

× Expand Jill Lobdell Eli Douglas had 27 points for AuSable Valley in their win over NAC Tuesday.

ELLENBURG DEPOT| The AuSable Valley boys varsity basketball team got 27 points from Eli Douglas as the Patriots scored a 75-55 win over Northern Adirondack Tuesday.

Luis Perez and Korvin Dixon scored 10 points each for the victors, while Carter Matzel added nine, Nate Doner six, River Hanf five, Evan Snow five and Carson Garcia three.

Cody Lambert had 22 points for the Bobcats, with Lucas Smart adding 19 and Tommy Bergeron nine.

Knights best Eagles

Seton Catholic built up a 19-point halftime lead as they scored a 65-31 win over Chazy Tuesday.

Alex Coupal had 22 points in the win, while Kolbee LaPoint scored 14, Tom Murray 13 points and eight assists, Foster Ovios nine points and nine assists, Gary Li five points and Chris Wang two.

Gabe Huchro had 14 points for the Eagles, with Devin Therrian adding six, Jeremy Juneau six, Malachi Hunyor three and Patrick Dwyer two.