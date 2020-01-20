Boys hoops: Saranac beats Schroon in non-conference thrillerv

× Expand Jill Lobdell Andrew Sorrell had 18 points for Beekmantown in a win over Peru Jan. 17.

SCHROON | It was a matchup of two of the top teams in the state and top scorers in Section VII, and it lived up to the expectations Jan. 17.

While Connor Recore and the 19th ranked Saranac Chiefs (NYSSWA Class B) got off to early leads in both halves, Andrew Pelkey and the 11th ranked Schroon Lake Wildcats (Class D) responded each time, just falling short late in an 86-76 win for the Chiefs.

“We were up big to start the fourth quarter and they started to score and we started to press a little bit and turn the ball over,” said Recore, who scored 34 points and added 13 rebounds in the win. “We held onto the lead and focused on getting the ball to the hoop lade and we were able to get it done.”

Recore said the game was a team effort, with a lot of quick and precise passes leading to easy buckets at times.

“My teammates moved the ball well and found me or others when they were open and I was able to make my shots,” Recore added.

Jack Mather had 14 points in the win, while Jared Duquette added 13 and Cogan Johnston 12. Conner Burns scored seven key points in the second quarter for the Chiefs, while Jacob Pierce had four big points in the fourth and Brady Hebert added two points and seven assists.

“Give Saranac credit they did a great job of moving the ball and making it look easy at times,” said Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail. “We got off to a slow start in the first quarter and were outscored 23-7 but responded with a 29 point second. We struggled with their size and rebounding the ball was a battle at times. I challenged them at halftime to take care of the ball we went from 13 first-half turnovers to only three in the second half.”

In the fourth quarter, Pelkey scored 15 of his 28 points, while Cian Bresnahan also had a hot hand, finishing with 27.

“Cian was key down the stretch he was able to get to the rim against Saranac and was rewarded many times with free throws hitting 10-11 and 16-17 as a team,” said Silvernail. ”We had a chance to cut the lead to 6 in the fourth quarter but the ball didn’t bounce our way. I was happy to see us battle back against a quality opponent.”

Isaiah Pelkey, Collin Bresnahan and Oliver Higgens each scored seven points for the Wildcats.

See the entire game between the Chiefs and Wildcats, along with postgame comments from Connor Recore at the Sun Community News Facebook page under videos.

Eagles defeat Red Storm

Andrew Sorrell scored 18 points and Nate Finley added 16 as Beekmantown scored a 64-27 win over Saranac Lake in CVAC conference play Jan. 17.

Parker Kelly added 11 points in the win, while Ian-James McCasland added six, Andrew Van Natten four, Isaac McClatchie three, Cole Nephew two, Brady Mason two and Victor Mason two.

Landon Faubert scored 11 points for the Red Storm, with Dylan Stewart adding six, Nate McCarthy four, Brady Yando two and Zach Churco two.

Panthers fend off Blue Bombers

In the MVAC, Crown Point was able to keep Lake Placid at bay in a low-scoring, 39-30 win Jan. 17.

Cody Crammond led the Panthers with 15 points on a solid night from outside the arc, while Noah Spaulding added 11, Cameron Harrington six, Dylan Sours six and Ross Thomas three.

Matt Brandes scored 19 points for the Blue Bombers, while Nick Marvin scored six and Zach Gavin three.

Leibeck leads Warriors to win

Stephen Leibeck scored with less than two seconds remaining to give Willsboro a 41-39 win over Seton Catholic Jan. 17, earning the season sweep and eliminating the Knights — who have been divisional champions since joining the league — from MVAC title contention.

Regan Arnold led the Warriors with 18 points, while Brennon Farney scored nine, Everett Cassavaugh five, Jared Ball four, Leibeck four and Nicholas Reithel one.

Alex Coupal and Tom Murray each had 11 points for the Knights, while Foster Ovios scored eight and Gary Li four.

Griffins win tight game against Eagles

Boquet Valley scored a season sweep of Chazy in MVAC league play Jan. 17 as Brayden Drew scored 18 points and Brandon Tromblee added 11 in a 44-41 win.

Blake Liberi added eight points for the Griffins, while Ethan Graham scored seven.

Gabe Huchro led the Eagles with 21 points as Devin Therrian scored nine, Jeremy Juneau seven and Patrick Dwyer two.

Lopez, Smith lead Beavers

Aidan Lopez scored 37 points while hitting seven three-pointers and Sebastian Smith added 23 in a 75-36 win over Bolton Jan. 17.

Alp Tas added eight points in the win, with Julian Smith scoring four, Shevron Dick two and David Carbonero one.

Kevin Neacy scored 20 points and Kyle LaJeunesse added 14 for the Eagles.

Harrisville tops Hornets

Harrisville scored a 74-57 win over Plattsburgh High in non-league play Jan. 18. No box score for the game was provided.