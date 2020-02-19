Boys hoops: Sorrell stays hot in Eagles win over Knights

× Expand Jill Lobdell Parker Kelly scored 19 points for Beekmantown — second to Andrew Sorrell’s 23 — in the Eagles’ win over Seton Catholic Tuesday.

BEEKMANTOWN | Andrew Sorrell continued his strong shooting from beyond the arc for Beekmantown Tuesday, connecting on five more three-pointers as part of a 23 point night in the Eagles’ 73-61 win over Seton Catholic.

Parker Kelly scored 19 points in the win, with Cole Nephew adding 10, Nate Finley nine, Andrew VanNatten six, Brady Mason four and Ian-James McCasland two.

Tom Murray led the Knights with 18 points with Foster Ovios scoring 13, Alex Coupal 12, Kolbee LaPoint 12 and Gary Li six.

Bobcats pull away from Hornets

Northern Adirondack held a four-point edge in both halves as they scored a 55-47 win over Plattsburgh High as Cody Lambert led the Bobcats with 20 points.

Tommy Bergeron added 15 points in the win, while Lucas Smart scored 14, Kayden Guerin three and Rece Lafountain three.

Kurt Oullette led the Hornets with 13 points, followed by eight from Myles King, Dylan Garrant seven, Carter King six, Ian DeTulleo five, Liam Perkins four, Riley Channell two and Ian Campbell two,