Boys hoops: Wildcats fend off Eagles

× Expand Keith Lobdell Cian Bresnahan scored 24 points to help lead Schroon Lake to a 70-67 win over Beekmantown Friday.

SCHROON | Record setting performances aside, the Beekmantown and Schroon Lake boys varsity basketball game Friday gave Section VII one of the best regular season contests of the year.

In the end, it was Schroon Lake who scored a 70-67 win in a back-and-forth affair between two of the top teams in Section VII.

And while the spotlight focused on a 30-point effort from Wildcat standout Andrew Pelkey, becoming the Section VII all-time boys scorer, it was a team effort that got the Wildcats to the finish line with a win.

“This was a great team win and a great way to end the regular season and head into sectionals,” said Wildcats coach Lee Silvernail. “When we could get a good possession on offense that led to a good shot and for us to get back on defense, we were good.”

Along with Pelkey, Cian Bresnahan added 24 points in the win, as the Wildcat point guard has been averaging over 20 points per game the second half of the season.

“He is no doubt the most improved and most dynamic player we have had this year,” said Silvernail. “Throughout the season our scoring totals have gone up and it is because of Cian being more dynamic and assertive. He has been very coachable as we have talked about how I have wanted him to attack when he gets into the paint.”

Bresnahan gave credit to his coach for showing faith in him.

“When I first got here I focused on defense. Coach Silvernail has seen what I can do and he has more confidence in me, which gives me more confidence in myself that I can get buckets in a game,” he said.

The Wildcats depth also played a key role. With Collin Bresnahan (six points) on the bench for an extended amount of time with an ankle injury and starting big Oliver Higgens in foul trouble, Bryant Mieras and Michael Foote were called on and gave big minutes to the team.

“Bryant (two points) played solid and Mike came in and played some defense when we needed him to,” Silvernail said. “Without Bryant coming in we were going to struggle with their size and he played some key minutes.”

When Higgens (eight points) came into the game in the final quarter, Silvernail told him to play his game.

“With the height they had we needed him to be in there to put those arms up and protect the rim,” Silvernail said.

“Coach really encouraged me to correct myself when I was playing defense with the mistakes I was making,” said Higgens. “I asked if I should play soft when I went in and he said no, go full intensity and if you foul out, you foul out, and I followed that advice, played clean and was able to pull it off.”

All said the win was a huge boost of momentum heading into the Section VII/Class D playoffs.

“I think this gives them a lot of confidence to come in and not only compete with a team like Beekmantown but earn the win was huge,” said Silvernail.

“We were undersized a bit and to win this meant a lot for us going into sectionals,” added Higgens.

“It gives us a big boost,” stated Cian Bresnahan. “We know what we can do if we play our best game and we are going to bring it to our sectional run.”

For the Eagles, Ian-James McCasland had 20 points, with Parker Kelly adding 14, Andrew Sorrell 11, Nate Finley 10, Cole Nephew seven and Andrew VanNatten six.

Panthers defeat Griffins

Cody Crammond scored 21 points as Crown Point used a 23-6 opening quarter to score a 65-44 win over Boquet Valley Friday.

Cameron Harrington added 11 points, while Ross Thomas scored 10, Dylan Sours eight, Noah Spaulding eight, Thomas Woods four, Tristan Carey two and Holden Palmer one.

“I am proud of my guys,” said Panther coach Jason Hughes. “We have been sitting for a little while with a long week of practice without a game and we are fortunate to have this makeup. Boquet Valley played really hard. They had some young players come in and played some really good minutes for coach Pulsifer.”

“Our teammates played really hard,” said Thomas. “We played really good defense and the seniors scored a lot.”

“We did a really good job passing the ball around tonight and getting Cody the ball with the hot hand,” added Sours. “Ross, Cameron and Noah did a great job.”

“My seniors really led us tonight,” added Hughes. “Ross had double digits, Cameron with close to double digits, Dylan had 10 in the second half and Cody, of course, continues to be a scoring machine for us. Defensively I think we did a lot of good things. Now we have to shift our focus and crank up intensity in our practices more and keep our energy up while we see how the sectional seedings fall into place and see where we are going to play.”

“It was a good game, my teammates did a good job getting me the ball and they did a good job scoring,” said Crammond. “It’s going to help us with momentum for awhile.”

“Now we just have to be ready for sectionals,” said Spaulding.

In a game that saw several JV player score for the Griffins, Aidan Lobdell had 14 points, while Blake Liberi added nine, Jameson Fiegl eight, Brayden Drew seven, Ethan Graham three, Oakley Buehler two and Michael Race one.