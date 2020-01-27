Boys hoops: Willsboro splits Tri-Lakes series

× Expand Jill Lobdell Stephen Leibeck led the Willsboro Warriors in scoring against Lake Placid Friday.

LAKE PLACID/SCHROON | The Willsboro varsity boys basketball team split a pair of games over the weekend, scoring a win over Lake Placid while falling to Tupper Lake the following day.

Against Lake Placid Friday, Stephen Leibeck scored 16 points and Brennon Farney added 10 as the Warriors scored a 43-27 win.

Everett Cassavaugh added seven points, while Hunter King added four, Regan Arnold two, Nick Reithel two, Jared Ball two and Justin Joslyn one.

Matt Brandes led the Blue Bombers with 13 points, with Jack Amrstrong scoring four, Adnan Cecunjanin three and Zach Gavin two.

On Saturday, Tupper Lake jumped out to a 17-10 halftime lead in scoring a 49-39 win over the Warriors in a rescheduled Coaches v. Cancer game.

Arnold scored 17 points for the Warriors, while Ball had seven, Leibeck five, Cassavaugh three, King three, Farney two and Brady Sweatt two.

Bobcats win CVAC tilt

Cody Lambert scored 31 points as Northern Adirondack had a 34-18 halftime lead in a 71-64 win over Saranac Lake Friday.

Tommy Bergeron added 20 points in the game, while Lucas Smart added 19.

Nate McCarthy had 22 points to pace the Red Storm, with Landon Faubert and Dylan Stewart scoring nine, Brady Yando eight, Carter Gagnon four, Ethan Rockhill three, James Catania three, Zach Churco two and Gabe Faubert two.

Hornets fall to Greenwich

Riley Channell scored 14 points for Plattsburgh High in a 65-55 loss to Section II’s Greenwich Saturday, falling behind by 13 heading into halftime.

Kurt Oullette added 11 points, while Dylan Garrant had nine, Liam Perkins eight, Jaden Kalinowski eight, Garrett Lemza two, Ian Campbell two and Myles King two.