Boys place second, girls third at Nordic states

Photo by Keith Lobdell Kai Frantz, of Lake Placid, finished as the second best Nordic skiier at the NYSPHSAA championships held Monday and Tuesday at Gore Mountain in North Creek.

NORTH CREEK | The Lake Placid boys team, along with the two Saranac Lake boys teams that rounded out the Section VII squad at the NYSPHSAA Nordic championships Tuesday, placed second for the two-day event, while both the Lake Placid and Section VII team (made up of three Saranac Lake skiers) placed third.

BOYS FINISH SECOND

The Blue Bombers finished behind Honeoye Falls Lima for the state title, ending their four-year run as state champions of the Nordic world.

“We have had a long era on top but we had to work hard this year and it is okay, HFL was very strong and we know we can come back next year if we work hard,” said Kai Frantz, who finished second individually for the two days.

“We all had really good races in the relay and it was an awesome day to be from Lake Placid. My goal was to get the overall title and but I feel good about how it went.”

“I am super proud of them,” said Lake Placid coach Bill Frazer. “We knew coming into this we were going to be the underdog. Our first challenge was to beat another great team in Saranac Lake to be the team to be here and represent Section VII.

“We were able to do that and I think we proved we deserved to be here with our points on day one and we still finished second. Today the boys fought for it all the way through, so there is no complaining.”

Frantz was joined by James and Max Flanigan as the Blue Bombers Trio, while Saranac Lake had a pair of teams at the championships as Section VII representative, with the team of Jacob Alberga, Nick Kelting and Adrian Hayden placing third overall in the team relay, while the Lake Placid team was fourth and the other Saranac Lake Central School team of Colter Cheney-Seymour, Brennan Nobles and Reuben Bernstein was eight, leading Section VII to a second place finish behind Section V.

“It felt really good and it was a lot of fun to watch my teammates,” said Alberga. “There is no place I would rather be. I am really excited to see how everyone does next year, We have a tight group here.”

“I think we had a great couple of days and today was the stronger of the two days,” said Saranac Lake coach Keith Kogut.

“Everyone was giving 100 percent and they all came across the line and collapsed. Could not ask for more.”

Photo by Keith Lobdell Sylvie Linck, of Saranac Lake, helped lead Section VII to a third place finish at the NYSPHSAA Nordic championships.

GIRLS EARN THIRD

The Saranac Lake Section VII team of junior Sylvie Linck, freshman Evelyn Eller and eighth grader Sophia Kelting placed fourth overall in the team relay, helping Section VII place third overall in the final standings.

“I am happy with how I did the first day because I am not as confident as classic,” said Linck. “I am really happy how everyone came together today for the relay and I am really excited for next year because we have such a young team.”

Section VII champion Lake Placid also finished third in the individual team standings, as the trio of Annie Rose-McCandish, Lura Johnson and Lynn Palen placing sixth overall in the team relay.