Boys soccer titles clinched

Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport's Arlo Halloran tries to shoot on Willsboro keeper Regan Arnold as Peyton Ford defends in the Griffins 2-0 win over the Warriors Wednesday. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | While the Crown Point Panthers had already laid claim to the Division III title of the Northern Soccer League last week, the other two divisions had their champions crowned Wednesday in the Peru Indians and Chazy Eagles.

The 12th ranked Indians (Class B, The New York State Sportswriters Association) had to rally for a 2-1 win in their Division I clinching game against Beekmantown as Kaden Kowaloski scored in the eighth minute of play to give the Eagles a 1-0 lead. Peru bounced back as Tanner Spear scored the equalizer in the 15th minute off a Zach Miner assist and Gabe Nuzzo scored the game-winner in the 57th minute on a Ryan Furnia assist. Michael McBride made eight saves in the win for Peru, with Matt Wood equaling that total in net for the Eagles.

In Division II, the third ranked (Class D) Chazy Eagles also came back from an early deficit as Nate Boule scored in the eighth minute to give Seton Catholic a short-lived 1-0 lead as Gabe Huchro scored the tying goal in the 14th minute on a Riley Hansen assist before Hansen scored the next three goals in a 4-1 victory. Justin Collins and Hayden King had assists, while Ben Norcross made five saves in the win.

In Division III, champion Crown Point scored a 6-0 win over Wells as Noah Spaulding scored two goals with Zach Spaulding, Jake LaDeau, Noah Peters and Gavin Sours also scoring goals. Zach Spaulding added three assists while Cameron Harrington and Tyler Wranoski each had an assist.

At Camp Dudley, Blake Liberi scored in the 35th minute on an Arlo Halloran assist and again in the 55th minute on a header off a Hudson Stephens corner kick as the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins scored a 2-0 win over the Willsboro Warriors. Brandon Tromblee made eight saves for the shutout, while Regan Arnold made 12 saves for the Warriors.

Sebastian Narveaz scored in the 18th minute as Lake Placid scored a 1-0 win over the Northern Adirondack Bobcats in the other Division II game of the day, while Jacob Novick and seven saves for the shutout. Lucas Smart also made seven saves for the Bobcats.

Division I provided the cliffhanger of the day as Colter Cheney-Seymour scored in the final minute of golden goal overtime, giving the Saranac Lake Red Storm a 2-1 win over Plattsburgh High. Mathieu Durkin gave the Hornets an early lead with a goal in the 16th minute, while Brooks Fletcher scored the equalizer in the 54th minute. Zach Churco made nine saves for the win, while Adam Darrah made 11 saves for the Hornets.

The Northeastern Clinton Cougars scored a 6-0 win over AuSable Valley in Division I, as Chase Ross, Reid LaValley, Lucas Bedard, Brayden LaValley, Michael Pennington and Ethan Garrand each scored for the Cougars. John Bulson and Ethan Garrand split time in net with one save each, while Alexzander McCabe made 18 saves for the Patriots.