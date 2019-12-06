Boys swimming: AVCS, PHS ready for season

× Expand Chandler Perry

Patriots look to improve in pool

CLINTONVILLE | Head coach Tim Butler said the AuSable Valley varsity boys swim team has a strong work ethic heading into the new season.

“The team is working really hard and looking forward to being a very competitive group,” he said.

Members of the Patriot swim team include Jose David Lopez Acosta, Ted Bruno, Jack Burns, David Butler, Dalton Ess, Landon Facteau, Trent Gravelle, Trevor Gravelle, Ryan Hackett, Peter LaPlante, Logan Lavallee, Timothy Lloyd, Chandler Perry, Liam Sullivan and Simon Thill.

The Plattsburgh High varsity swim team opened the 2019-20 season at home with a meet against AuSable Valley, with a meet at AuSable Valley scheduled for Dec. 10 and home meet against Franklin Academy Dec. 17.