Boys track: Chiefs edge Hornets by one point

Plattsburgh High's Matt Durkin scored a win in the 55 hurdles as the Hornets placed one point behind Saranac at the CVAC indoor meet Saturday.

PLATTSBURGH | Every position mattered in the fifth CVAC indoor track and field meet of the season Saturday, as the Saranac Chiefs won their second straight meet, this time by one point over Plattsburgh High.

The 640 relay team of Addison Kelting, John Church, Logan LaBarre and Kye Norcross scored a win for the Chiefs, along with Kaleb Stanton, who won the high jump over Haddan Barcomb and Benjamin Bourdeau. The duo of Connor Kiroy and Casey Breyette placed first and second, respectively, in both throwing events, with Ticonderoga’s Aidan Porter placing third in the shot put and AuSable Valley’s Zane Moussa third in the weight throw.

For the Hornets, Matt Durkin scored the win in the 55 hurdles over Beekmantown’s Aiden Hoogkamp and Ticonderoga’s Isaiah Mars; while Kyle LaValley won the 55 dash over Peru’s Michael McBride and Ticonderoga’s Hunter Jordon along with the triple jump ahead of teammate Adam ElShafay and Saranac’s Mason Miller; Rowan Jackson took the top spot on the 600 over Landon Peters of Moriah/Boquet Valley and Beekmantown’s Izaiah Jock; and Jaylen Gonzalez won the long jump over McBride of Peru and teammate Bourdeau.

The M/BV team of Peters, Denali Garnica, Emery Tausinger and Gage Perry won the 3,200 relay, while Peru’s Landon Pandolph beat Stanton and teammate Nikolas Recore in the 1,600 along with a win over Recore and Saranac’s Dean Kelley in the 3,200; Beekmantown’s Dade Cox beat McBride and Hoogkamp in the 300; and the Beekmantown team of Cox, Hoogkamp, Izaih Jock and Alexander Jock won the 1,600 hurdle.

Peru finished third at the meet, followed by Beekmantown, M/BV, Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley and Saranac Lake.