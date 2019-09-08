Brown, defense lead Red Storm to big win

× Expand Kerry O'Neill Ben Munn ran the ball for 40 yards as Saranac Lake scored a 12-0 win over Plattsburgh High Sept. 7.

SARANAC LAKE | Logan Brown scored twice in the opening quarter and the Saranac Lake Red Storm defense held firm, allowing only 65 yards of offense in a 12-0 win over Plattsburgh High School Sept. 7.

Brown scored on runs of one and two yards in the first quarter, scoring his second as the horn sounded for the stanza.

From there, it was on the defense, who allowed only 40 yards rushing and 25 yards passing, with David Warner creating a turnover with an interception while making two grabs for 60 yards on offense.

Braden Ryan added a pair of catches for 50 yards for the Red Storm, giving quarterback Rhett Darrah 124 yards throwing on the day.

Ben Munn led the Red Storm rushing attack with 40 yards, while Brown had 35 yards and a score and Darrah added 28 yards on the ground for 152 all purpose yards.

Overall, the Red Storm pounded out 255 yards of total offense.

The win sets up a showdown between two 1-0 Class C schools next weekend, as the Red Storm will host defending Class C champion Saranac at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 14. The Chiefs were also solid on defense in a 20-12 win over Moriah.