Brunet leads Eagles to sweep

Kylie Hilborne had a 213 high game and 541 series in Beekmantown's 4-0 win over NCCS Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Morgan Brunet rolled a 258 high game as part of a 683 series to lead all bowlers as Beekmantown scored a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Wednesday.

Kylie Hilborne added a 213 game as part of a 541 series, while Paige Hilborne had a 508 series, Alexa Sampica 441 and Abby Fessette 340.

Liberty Bourque led the Cougars with a 138 high game and 323 series, as Sierra Galusha had a 320 triple, Kiera MacKinnon 313, Brooke Mesec 259 and Yazmin Ero 185.

Indians sweep Chiefs

Leita Ciolek had a 224 high game as part of a 547 series to help lead Peru to a 4-0 win over Saranac Wednesday, while Sarah Williams had the high series of 574 with a 200 game for the Indians.

Karissa Poupore had a 200 game as part of a 440 series for Peru, while Gabby Weir had high game (170) and series (406) for the Chiefs, with Lexie Fountain rolling a 331 series.

Patriots, Sentinels split

Ticonderoga’s Jade Frasier and AuSable Valley’s Katelynn Miller were within two pins of each other Wednesday, showing how close the contest between the Sentinels in Patriots was, ending in a 2-2 stalemate.

Fraser had games of 192 and 194 in a 533 series, while Miller had games of 176 and 199 in a 531 series for the Patriots.

Kim Wojcik added a 483 series and Maria Cole a 436 for the Sentinels, while Madison Tromblee rolled a 504 series and Breanna Lacy a 484 for the Patriots.

Warriors sweep Hornets

Willsboro’s top three bowlers finished within 11 pins of each other Wednesday in a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High.

Jade Phinney had a high game of the day with a 145 as part of a 383 series for the Warriors, while Brooke Benway had a 379 series and Emily Mitchell a 372.

Scotlyn McCormick had the high series for the Hornets with a 345, while Ayrika Lanum had the high game of 124 as part of a 331 series.