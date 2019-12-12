Brunet nears 700 in win Eagle over Vikings

× Expand Keith Lobdell Paige Hilborne had a 488 series for Beekmantown in their win over Moriah Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Beekmantown’s Morgan Brunet kept the hot start to her 2019-20 bowling season going strong, scoring another series with three games over 200 (245, 236, 217) in scoring a 698 series in the Eagles 4-0 win over Moriah Wednesday.

Paige Hilborne followed for Beekmantown with a 488 series, while Alexa Sampica added a 483 series (212 high game), while Abby Fessette had a 455 series and Kylie Hilborne a 441.

“A good day for the Beekmantown bowlers both the girls and boys teams worked well as a unit to capture the win,” said coach Farole Watts.

Shyann Hargett had the top game (137) and series (357) for the Vikings, while Sarah Shoobe had a 341 series, Emily Slattery 334, Sam Virmala 329 and Jillian McKiernan 314.

Patriots sweep Hornets

Katelyn Miller had a high game of 232 as part of a 568 series to help lead AuSable Valley over Plattsburgh High, 4-0, Wednesday.

Breanna Lacy had a 497 series in the win, while Madison Tromblee added a 488.

Sarah Hosler led the Hornets with a 140 high game and 351 series.

Indians sweep Cougars

Kathryn Bowman had high games of 245 and 212 for a 609 series, while Sara Williams added a 530 triple in Peru’s 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton.

Liberty Bourque had a 132 high game for the Cougars.

Warriors sweep Chiefs

Emily Mitchell rolled a 4435 series with a190 high game, while Jade Phinney had a 195 high game and 424 triple in Willsboro’s 4-0 win over Saranac.

Gabby Weir had a 163 high game and 439 series for the Chiefs.