Burgher boys split tourney games to open season

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2019-2020 Warrensburg Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Dan Cunniffe, Steve Schloss, William “Chippy” Mason. Mike Tyrell, (rear): Joe Nissen, Max Richards, and Thomas O’Sullivan. (Not pictured: Brady Cheny and Thomas Sesselman.)

WARRENSBURG | A youthful but determined Warrensburg boys basketball team started off their 2019-20 season last weekend by winning the first round of their own tournament versus Johnsburg, 46-37, falling a day later in the finals to The King’s School of Corinth by a score of 58-57.

In the semifinal of the George Khoury Holiday Invitational Tournament, sophomore Dan Cunniffe led the team with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, followed by eighth-grader Steve Schloss with 14 points and five rebounds. Contributing were juniors William “Chippy” Mason with seven points, and Thomas O’Sullivan who added three points and two assists.

Senior Mike Tyrell dominated the boards with 11 rebounds. The Burghers’ roster of players shrank just days beforehand with the departure of several teammates, but the remaining athletes appeared unfazed by their exit.

“We got a little bit tired and ran into a little bit of foul trouble, so we played some kids that I didn’t anticipate,” Warrensburg coach Mike Perrone said. “We have a small roster so we have a couple kids called up from the JV squad and they gave great minutes. They didn’t know exactly what was going on at times, but it was important.”

For Johnsburg, Cameron Allen and Anthony Galle were top scorers with 10 points each, followed by Devon Millington with eight points, Caleb Hughey with six points, and Ryan Morris with three.

Johnsburg had a slow start to the game, as evidenced by the 31-14 halftime score, but they recovered by outscoring Warrensburg 23-15 in the second half.

King’s School defeated Loudonville Christian in the other first-round game.

Against King’s School, Cunniffe scored a career-high 31 points — including eight three-pointers — and Mason scored 11 points, followed by Schloss with nine points, including two three-pointers, and O’Sullivan with six points.

Johnsburgh/Minerva lost to Loudonville Christian in the consolation round.

“We’ve been practicing with five or six players so we haven’t really worked on any plays with live players, so I feel we played really strong today,” Johnsburg/Minerva Coach Randy LaFountain said.

The tournament is named after George Khoury, who spent 37 years coaching at Warrensburg High School, and being honored as the high school basketball coach tallying the most basketball wins when he retired in 1984.

Next up for the Burghers is an away game against Granville Friday, Dec. 6, beginning at 7 p.m. ■