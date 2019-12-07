Burgher girls win Beson basketball tournament

× Expand Photo Provided BurghersBesonTourneyTeamShot Moments after being presented the championship trophy for winning the Mike Beson Memorial Basketball Tournament, the Warrensburg Girls Basketball players celebrate their achievement.

SARATOGA SPRINGS | Combining aggressive defensive play with a prolific and balanced offense, the Warrensburg High School girls basketball team won the seventh-annual Mike Beson Memorial Tournament this last weekend at Saratoga Catholic High School.

Burgher senior point guard Hope Boland was honored as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Boland said after the game that being named a tournament MVP was one of her personal goals for 2019-20.

“I’m glad I got to accomplish it with the support of my teammates,” she said. “It was a good reminder that hard work pays off.”

The Burghers beat Loudonville Christian 65-33 Nov. 29 in the tourney semifinal. The victory was lead by Abigail Ranous with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Hope Boland scored 15 points and 8 assists, Tenisha Tyrell had 8 points and 12 rebounds, and Aubrey Ranous tallied 7 points and 8 rebounds. The Burghers were up 44-21 at halftime and cruised from there.

On the next day, Warrensburg repeated their concerted effort, capturing the tournament championship with a 66-43 victory over Galway. The Burghers fought hard from the start, as demonstrated by their 21-4 first-quarter advantage.

The Burghers’ scoring advantage grew as wide as 54-26 until the 4th quarter, when Galway redoubled its effort and narrowed the scoring gap.

Leading Warrensburg in the tournament finals game scoring was Boland with 20 points, 5 assists and 5 steals, Abigail Ranous tallying 18 points, 9 rebounds and 6 steals, and Aubrey Ranous with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 7 steals.

The two victories, earned over the weekend, gave the Burghers a solid 2-0 start on their 2019-20 season.

Burgher coach Scott Smith said his players’ defensive intensity was exceptionally strong in this second game.

“We did a nice job disrupting their offense,” he said, noting that his players stole the ball 24 times in the final game. Particularly effective, he said, was Aubrey Ranous — who was credited with 7 steals, many of which occurred when she jumped into the opponent’s passing lane.

Boland revealed the team’s approach Saturday.

“We knew we had speed and were best in transition, so we buckled down on defense and ran on them,” she said.

While Smith praised his veteran athletes, Boland hailed the younger athletes for their tourney performance.

“We have some new kids who have stepped up and I’m proud of them,” she said. “It was a huge team effort — We’ve been trying to find our rhythm lately as a team, and I think winning this tournament shows what we can do.” ■