Burgher wrestlers win Red Devil tourney

× Expand Courtesy photo Red Devil Wrestling Tournament champions Tanner McKenna (left) and Hunter McKenna (right) receive a spontaneous hug from their father Scott McKenna as they pose for a commemorative photo following the Jan. 12 tournament, in which the Burghers captured the team championship against 22 other squads representing almost 30 schools. Scott McKenna serves as an assistant coach for the Burghers.

Photo by Kim McKenna A second or two after Warrensburg junior Zach Shambo executes a takedown during a match in the Red Devil Invitational Wrestling Tournament held Jan. 12, Burgher coach Mark Trapasso exhibits his enthusiasm over the move — while indicating the two points Shambo earned towards winning the match. The Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team won the tournament over 22 other squads, several of them state-ranked.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team’s post-season prospects looked bright this week after they won the championship of a major central New York wrestling tournament Jan. 12.

The Burghers captured the trophy by amassing the most points of all 23 teams competing in the Red Devil Invitational —formerly known as the Central New York Classic tournament — hosted by Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central High School in Verona.

Last year, a stellar season for the WCS-BCS squad, they placed eighth in the Red Devil tournament

Warrensburg-Bolton coach Mark Trapasso said he was stunned and thrilled with the accomplishment.

“This is a very, very tough tournament — in the past, Warrensburg never came close to winning,” he said. “I was not only pleased but shocked by the win. We had a very, very good day, and I’m so proud of our team — it was a huge weekend for us.”

Warrensburg-Bolton wrestlers winning individual championships in the tourney were sophomore Hunter McKenna at 145 pounds, and his freshman brother Tanner McKenna at 120 pounds.

Capturing second place were seniors Zack Davis at 138 pounds and Chris Wilson at 230 pounds. Earning third place were freshman Dylan Winchell at 138 pounds and junior Zach Shambo at 138.

Placing fourth were junior Jacob Clear at 285 pounds and sophomore Zach Carpenter at 126 pounds. Placing sixth was 8th grader Tristan Hitchcock at 182 pounds.

Trapasso said that all the members of his team contributed to the win.

“Yes, we won two weight classes, but our other wrestlers, whether they’re seniors or undergrads — they all scored important team points in quarterfinals, semis and consolation rounds,” he said. “Our competition included powerhouse schools, including Gouverneur, Windsor, Camden and BGAH that are state-ranked.”

To win, Warrensburg-Bolton amassed 175 points. Windsor came in second with 169; Camden captured third with 156.5; Gouverneur placed fourth with 140.5 points, Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton/Harpursville took fifth with 140, and Beaver River took sixth with 128.5 points.

BURGHERS PREVAIL OVER SALEM-CAMBRIDGE

Two days earlier, Warrensburg-Bolton defeated Salem-Cambridge 48-35 in an Adirondack League meet.

In this matchup, the Burghers’ lower-middle weights showed strength.

Zach Carpenter, Zack Davis and Hunter McKenna all won by pins at 132, 138 and 145 pounds respectively.

Also achieving pins were Tristen Hitchcock at 182 pounds, and Chris Wilson at 220 pounds.

Concluding the match was Dylan Winchell executing a pin a 113 pounds, securing the team victory.

Tanner McKenna and Jacob Clear were credited with forfeits at 126 pounds and 285 pounds respectively.

Next up for the Burghers is the New York State qualifier tournament, scheduled for Jan. 15 in the Warrensburg High School gym. The winner of the four-team tourney represents Section II Division 2 in the upcoming state team tournament. Warrensburg-Bolton, ranked No. 1 in Section II Division 2, will first wrestle No. 4-ranked Whitehall; and the Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles, ranked third, will be taking on No. 2-ranked Watervliet.

The winner of these semifinals will then compete for the Sectional championship.