Burghers’ season ends with tourney loss to Berne-Knox

LAKE GEORGE | In a hard-fought battle Feb. 26 that endured until the final buzzer, the Warrensburg girls basketball team lost 67-59 to Berne-Knox-Westerlo in a Section II Class C tournament semifinal game.

“Unfortunately we came out flat and got down 12 points early, and it was hard to recover,” Burgher coach Scott Smith said. “They had 5’11” sophomore Alexis Wright who shoots well and drives aggressively to the basket, and we didn’t have a good defensive answer for her.”

While Berne-Knox-Westerlo scored 37 points to Warrensburg’s 23 in the first half, the Burghers rebounded in the second half, scoring 36 points to the Bulldogs’ 30.

Smith said that he was proud how his team — trailing at one point by as much as 18 points — fought back in the fourth quarter to shave the deficit to as little as 5 points with about 3 minutes to go.

“Our kids made a nice run at Berne-Knox in the fourth quarter — they battled until the very last possession of the game — and this intensity is one of the things I love about this group,” he said.

Smith said that despite the fact the game concluded the Burghers’ 2020 Sectional campaign, the team had accomplished their primary goal: to win the Adirondack League Championship, their first since 1999.

In the Feb. 26 game, leading the Burghers in scoring was Abigail Ranous with 18 points, followed by Hope Boland with 17 points and 5 assists. Aubrey Ranous tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds, while Sara Langworthy had 8 points and 8 rebounds. Tenisha Tyrell grabbed 14 rebounds and scored 2 points.

Wright was top scorer for the Bulldogs with 32 points.