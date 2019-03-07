Burghers’ sectional campaign quashed by Cambridge

× Expand Photo provided Burgher junior point guard Hope Boland charges toward the basket as Cambridge players Sophie Phillips (left rear) and Stasia Epler (right) react.

COLONIE | Six or so minutes into the first quarter of a Section II girls basketball tournament showdown on Feb. 26, the scoreboard’s 13-4 tally fueled the Warrensburg fans’ spirits, who envisioned the potential of an upset victory over top-seeded Cambridge.

Embarking on this Class C semifinal game, Warrensburg athletes’ speedy transition offense was in high gear, and their swarming defense was forcing Cambridge — ranked No. 3 in the state — to take improbable shots.

But Cambridge responded to the Burgher attack with adjustments, and in the next 120 seconds, achieved their own 7-1 run to advance the score to 13-11, still in Warrensburg’s favor at the end of the first quarter.

Cambridge extended their streak in the second quarter, adding 25 points to their tally — which included four consecutive 3-pointers — while Warrensburg managed five points.

The Burghers, however, did not give up — they doubled-down on their defense and cranked up their speed, mounting an 11-1 run that took them back within 10 points of Cambridge’s score.

Burgher coach Scott Smith praised his players’ persistence — how they bounced back with their 19-12 third quarter.

“I was very pleased with the kids — they battled the whole second half,” he said. “It would have been easy to fold, but we didn’t.”

Scott said he was impressed with Cambridge’s offense.

“They have five on the floor who are all very good shooters,” he said, particularly praising twin sisters Lilly and Sophie Phillips, both point guards.

“They’re Division 1 prospects for a reason — they anticipate each other, and the release on their jumpshots is so quick and smooth,” he said.

Cambridge’s starters — four sophomores and a freshman — distributed the ball and shot from all over the floor, which resulted in four players tallying 10 or more points. This offensive attack seemed like it was scripted by Warrensburg’s 2018-19 playbook, as the Burghers all passed freely and shot well throughout their record-setting season.

Top scorer for the Burghers was All-Star senior forward Megan Hughes with 17 points — who advanced her career-point total to 1,047 points. She was followed by junior guard Abigail Ranous with 11 points and junior forward Aubrey Ranous with eight points. Contributing five points each were junior point guard Hope Boland and sophomore guard Sara Langworthy. Senior center Danielle Baker contributed a two-pointer.

For Cambridge, Sophie Phillips scored a game-high 20 points — including three 3-pointers — followed by her sister Liily with 13 points including two treys. Stasia Epler contributed 11 points, and Ruth Nolan added 10. The latter two players shot three treys total.

Warrensburg ended their 2018-19 campaign at 20-3 while Cambridge, 20-1 as of Feb. 27, advanced to the tournament finals March 1, defeating Hoosick Falls 55-49 to win the Section II Class C championship.