Burghers barge past Rensselaer, 52-0

RENSSELAER | The football team that defeated Warrensburg often for many years — Rensselaer — was crushed 52-0 by the 2018 Burghers on Oct. 5.

The game was a landmark for Burgher junior running back Jesse Griffin, who ran for 260 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries over the game. The feat is believed to be a school record.

Game started off with two touchdowns by Griffin in the first quarter: the initial one was a 15-yard run, and the second, a 3-yard score.

Running back Mac Baker, also a junior, accomplished the third Burgher first-quarter touchdown with a 5-yard run.

Baker, who gained 71 yards on 7 carries against Rensselaer, scored the Burghers’ first second-quarter touchdown on a 27-yard run. Griffin followed it up with a 58-yard touchdown, the Burghers last in the first half.

In the third quarter, Jesse continued his rampage, running for 90 yards for a touchdown. His twin brother Jaron Griffin followed with a 5-yard touchdown, finishing off the Burgher scoring tirade with a 5-yard carry.

Jesse Griffin, Baker, freshman running back Dylan Winchell and senior quarterback Evan MacDuff each ran one conversion, and Senior Brandon Bailey received a pass for two extra points.

The fourth quarter was scoreless for both teams.

The high-scoring shutout didn’t prompt a celebration by Burgher players like in prior years — and coach Mike Perrone said he was happy about it.

“The fact our players realized they weren’t satisfied with their performance and understood they could do better — this excites me,” he said, noting his athletes knew that two fumbles and one interception and a couple of penalties shouldn’t have happened.

Perrone, however, said he was quite pleased with the effort his players put into the game.

“Jesse Griffin had an unreal game, one go down in Warrensburg history,” he said. “And Mac Baker really stepped up his blocking — and that was a big reason Jesse rushed as many yards as he did.”

Monday, Jesse Griffin credited his teammates for his outstanding accomplishments.

“It was pretty fun — but I was just following my blockers,” he said.

Although the Burgher’s offense grabbed headlines, Warrensburg’s defense has been crucial to their string of victories since their initial loss of the season.

Against storied Greenwich on Sept. 28, Warrensburg contained the Witches to 1 yard total offense. Friday, the Burghers held Rensselaer to less than 20 yards of offense, Perrone observed.

“These last two weeks, our offense has been amazing— they jumped on the opponents quick off the line,” he said. “And Friday, our young second-team players helped a lot on our shutout.”

As of Oct. 7, the Burghers were ranked No. 10 in the state for Class D teams— a status they had held for about a week — and a move higher was likely after a new poll was conducted to reflect last weekend’s games.

Next up for the Burghers is a home game at 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 13 against Whitehall, who alongside Warrensburg is undefeated in divisional play. The game determines the regular-season Section II Class D title.

“It’s going to be a big-time game, and we’re really excited about it,” Perrone said.