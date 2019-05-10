Burghers beat former state champs; Cougars earn key win

× Expand Photo by Jenn March baseball monday Warrensburg’s J.J. Giron tags Joe Cieslik of Hadley-Luzerne as he slides into third base during an Adirondack League baseball game May 6 between the two rival teams. Hadley-Luzerne won the showdown, 9-6.

WARREN COUNTY | Solid pitching and a string of six hits over the first two innings powered Warrensburg to a 10-3 win over Fort Ann May 1. The Burgher victory avenged a 9-8 early-season loss to the Cardinals, the powerhouse program that won the 2017 state Class D championship in baseball — and the team is loaded with seniors for 2019.

Burgher pitcher Evan MacDuff struck out 11 in his third win of his season on the mound, and he didn’t walk one batter in the game. MacDuff was also productive at the plate, going 2-for-3 plus scoring three runs. Travis Passage was 2-for-4 and hit two doubles along with an RBI. Peyton Olden was 2-for-4 — one of them a double — plus he scored three runs. Bill Cameron was 3-for-4 and tallied two RBIs, while Dan Kelly was 2-for-4 and had three RBIs.

North Warren also tasted success as they earned an Adirondack League baseball win May 1 by defeating Argyle, 4-2.

The Cougars picked up three of their runs in the first three innings and their defense was solid through the game, as their infield and outfield backed up pitcher Drew Cormie, who garnered nine strikeouts. Another highlight of the game was Julio Espinoza batting 2-for-3.

Lake George had a rough time last week, losing an Adirondack League game to Salem, 6-1, May 1, after a nonleague, 10-9 defeat April 30 by South Glens Falls, though the latter loss shouldn’t be discouraging to the Warriors, as South Glens Falls is a Class A school with more than four times the enrollment. The highlight of the game for the Warriors was Mason Flatley’s double and run.

Lake George topped the Bulldogs, 14-10, in hits and had nearly half their errors, but South High won with a last-inning four-run rally. The Warriors’ hits were scattered throughout the game, and they stranded runners on base.

Nick Taylor was pitching for Lake George. Highlights of the game’s offense include Michael Johnson and Cole Clark going 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs each.

A day earlier, Lake George — relying on a four-run fourth inning, defeated Hartford-Fort Edward by a score of 7-6. Highlights for the Warriors were Scottie Austin’s double and three RBIs; Mason Flatley going 3-for-4 and hitting a double; Jack Mellon tallying 2-for-4 and adding an RBI; and Connor Vidnansky hitting a double.