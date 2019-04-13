Burghers begin with athleticism, focus

WARRENSBURG | The baseball players of Warrensburg are likely to have a successful season if they continue playing with as much intensity as they have in the 2019 season’s opening week.

On April 3, Warrensburg defeated Doane Stuart, 13-0, and the next day, they were edged out by perennial powerhouse Fort Ann by a score of 9-8.

Although the latter game was a loss, it was against the team that won the 2017 state Class D championship. Last year, after losing four seniors including two NCAA Division I pitchers, the Cardinals won the Adirondack League’s small-school Division III. But this year’s team didn’t lose a single player to graduation.

In this second game of the 2019 season — played at Hudson Falls High — Warrensburg had 11 hits while Fort Ann had eight.

Highlights of the game include junior outfielder Travis Passage — 3-for-4 at the plate — hitting a triple and a double, as well as scoring three runs.

Contributing offensively were senior Evan MacDuff with one run and one hit; junior J.J. Giron with two runs, one hit and two RBIs; senior Dan Kelly with one run and two hits; junior Bill Cameron with two hits and an RBI; junior Travis Passage with three runs and two hits; junior Mac Baker with one run and one hit; and seniors Peyton Olden and Chris Wilson, each with one hit and an RBI. MacDuff, Giron and Kelly each stole a base. Although Warrensburg and Fort Ann are both Adirondack League members, the game was not scheduled as a league game.

Pitching for the Burghers was newcomer Bill Cameron — who managed four strikeouts, and silenced the bats of several of Fort Ann’s top hitters from 2018. Mac Baker pitched the final two innings. Between the two of them, Baker and Cameron kept Fort Ann from scoring over the final four innings.

For the Cardinals, Jack Dornan was the starting pitcher, and Luke Loso, All-star pitcher for the Cardinals, was credited with the save.

A day earlier, Warrensburg defeated Doane Stuart by a score of 13-0. MacDuff — experienced as both a catcher and pitcher — was on the mound over four innings and hurled nine strikeouts. Baker pitched the final inning, achieving two strikeouts during this nonleague game held at Babe Ruth Field in Albany.

Both MacDuff and Wilson had doubles, and sophomore Zach Carpenter hit a triple. McDuff had two runs two hits and an RBI; while Carpenter and Passage were credited with one run, one hit and one RBI. Kelly scored two runs; Cameron scored one run and earned a hit; and Baker had a hit and two RBIs. Also, Olden tallied one hit and three runs; Wilson was credited with two runs, two hits and three RBIs, and junior Jesse Griffin scored a run.

As of April 7, the baseball teams of Lake George and North Warren had not yet held their first game of the season.