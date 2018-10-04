Burghers blast far-larger Cohoes 52-14

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018 Warrensburg-Bolton High School Varsity Football team includes (front row, left to right): Brandon Bailey, Hunter Mosher, Evan MacDuff, Colden Wells, Cole Shambo; (row 2) Joseph Murdock, Zachary Shambo, Carter Carpenter, Chris Wilson; (row 3) Jaron Griffin, Tristen Hitchcock, Jesse Griffin, Maclane Baker, Alexander Jackson; (row 4) Zachary Jackson, Dylan Winchell, Jordan Mallory, Ethan King; (row 5) Caiden Mosher, Hunter Nemec, and Thomas Combs. Not pictured: Bill Cameron, Zach Carpenter, Mike Tyrell and Tim Kelly.

WARRENSBURG | A week ago, Warrensburg High School football coach Mike Perrone said that his players understood their potential and predicted that his team would prevail against the far-larger Cohoes High.

His players proved his point Sept. 22, as the Burghers — classified as a Class D team — beat Cohoes — a Class B school — by a score of 52 to 14.

The Burghers had an explosive, productive offense, as well as an aggressive, stingy defense in their lopsided win.

Perrone praised his entire squad for their accomplishment.

“It was a really big team effort,” he said. “It was balanced — not just one or two guys dominating, it was a truly an entire-team achievement.”

He reserved particular praise for his quarterback, Evan MacDuff, a senior.

“Evan called about a half-dozen ‘audible’ plays after reading the defense — and all the plays he changed were very successful,” he said. “For a high school player to call audibles this well is really amazing.”

Racking up more yardage for his impressive season totals via both air and ground Saturday was junior Jesse Griffin who scored two touchdowns on pass plays and rushed for a third.

Griffin’s first touchdown — an 8-yard pass from MacDuff, was the Burghers’ only score in the first quarter. In the second stanza, however, the Burghers unleashed an offensive tirade. MacDuff started it off with a 3-yard run with senior Cole Shambo recovering a fumble in the end zone.

Their scoring collaboration was followed about two minutes after the first of Cohoes’ two touchdowns — when Griffin completed an 8-yard run into the end zone.

Next to score was freshman Dylan Winchell on a 29-yard run, a touchdown converted by senior Brandon Bailey on a pass play.

Five minutes later, junior Mac Baker scored a touchdown on a 7 yard run, and MacDuff converted the score via the ground.

Two minutes later, Jesse Griffin caught a pass from MacDuff for a 21-yard gain for another touchdown. Baker added an extra two-points with a run to finish off the productive second quarter.

Next period, junior Jaron Griffin returned a Cohoes fumble for a 21-yard touchdown.

Griffin was the top ground gainer with 83 yards on 9 carries, followed by MacDuff with 74 yards over 5 plays.

Next was Winchell with 65 yards on 4 plays, followed by Baker with 45 yards. Also recording runs were junior Zach Shambo and sophomore Jordan Mallory.

The latter snagged an interception for a 25-yard gain, as did MacDuff. Chris Wilson, Jaron Griffin, Brandon Bailey and Hunter Mosher, who was the leading solo tackler, also recorded sacks. Jesse and Jaron Griffin plus 8th grader Tristen Hitchcock also contributed well on tackles. With the win, the Burghers are now 3-1 for 2018.

Next up for the Burghers is an away game Friday Sept. 28 against Greenwich, which for decades has enjoyed many successful gridiron seasons, but happens to be 0-4 so far this year, likely due to a tough schedule.

Perrone said his players are aware that Greenwich is far better team than their season record might indicate.

“Greenwich is tough,” he said.