Burghers capture Class D team title

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Burgher Freshman Dylan Winchell ties up an opponent for a pin in a match during the regional Section II Class D tournament held Feb. 2 at Warrensburg High School. Winchell won a championship in his weight class, earning points to help the Warrensburg-Bolton team capture the 2019 Class D team title. In addition, this match was his 100th career win, a remarkable feat for a freshman wrestler. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team members are joined by their coaches, fans and family members as they celebrate their team’s fourth consecutive regional Section II Class D championship. Prev Next

WARRENSBURG | In front of a capacity crowd in their own gymnasium, Warrensburg-Bolton wrestlers battled competitors from 10 other teams to earn their team a regional Class D championship by a wide margin.

Five Burgher wrestlers won individual championships in the day-long tournament, and a total of 11 on the team placed in the top four in their weight class.

They all earned a berth in the Section II state tournament qualifiers on Saturday Feb. 2 at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls.

Coach Mark Trapasso said he was pleased with the way all his wrestlers competed.

“Winning Class D was our ultimate team goal, and it’s sweet to accomplish it,” he said. “It was great to win the tournament in front of a big crowd at home with such tough competition.”

The Burghers’ bouts earned 255 points for Warrensburg-Bolton, far ahead of the other teams in the competition.

Whitehall-Fort Ann placed second with 171.5 points, Duanesburg placed third with 154.5 points, Granville was fourth with 145 and Salem-Cambridge was fifth with 143.

Burghers winning championships in their weight classes were seniors Nolan McNeill at 195 pounds, Chris Wilson at 220 pounds and Zack Davis at 138 pounds; sophomore Hunter McKenna at 145 pounds; and his brother freshman Tanner McKenna at 120.

Recovering from an ankle injury, McNeill pinned his first two opponents. His finals match extended though two overtime periods until McNeill’s endurance clinched his third consecutive Class D championship.

Hunter McKenna scored a dramatic come-from-behind victory by thrashing to resist being pinned, forcing his way upright, and — with his head still tied up in a headlock — throwing his opponent on his back for a near pin, giving him the winning margin that earned the weight-class championship.

Placing second were junior Jacob Clear at 285 pounds and sophomore Zach Carpenter at 126 pounds.

Freshman Dylan Winchell placed third at 113 pounds in a weight class loaded with competitors, and in the process, he won his 100th career match. Senior Dustin Reiter of Bolton also placed third at 120 pounds. Both prompted reactions from Burgher coach Mark Trapasso.

“For a Dustin to place third is a huge accomplishment,” he said, noting that Reiter is relatively new to the sport. “And 100 career wins for a freshman is outstanding,” he added, referring to Winchell.

Placing fourth were sophomore Robert Ranous, at 99 pounds, and junior Zach Shambo at 132 pounds.

Trapasso said he was feeling good about the team’s performance.

“I’m very happy about the team’s championship and the individual titles,” he said. “Now, our wrestlers are focused on winning a sectional title and wrestling in the state tournament.”

He also praised the assistance he received from parents and fans in running the Class D tourney.

“The volunteer help at the tournament was amazing,” he said. “It was a real community event.”