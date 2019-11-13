Burghers claim Section II Class D Football championship

× Expand Warrensburg-North Warren athletes celebrate soon after they won the 2019 Section II Class D Football Championship — while coach Mike Perrone (foreground) praises them for their performance in the Nov. 9 tournament finals. Photo by Thom Randall

SCHUYLERVILLE | The intense focus of the Warrensburg-North Warren football team’s defense and the Burghers’ potent rushing offense were key elements in the squad’s 28-18 defeat of Chatham Nov. 9 to capture their second straight Section II Class D championship.

Warrensburg-North Warren contained Chatham’s productive passing attack and aggressive, physical defense which had limited the Burghers to one touchdown in the two teams’ mid-season Oct. 11 showdown which the Burghers won 8-7.

This last weekend’s victory was historic for both Warrensburg and North Warren — it was a thrill-packed conclusion for the latter school’s first season offering football, and it was Warrensburg’s first-ever back-to-back Sectional titles.

While the Burgher offense was in high gear Saturday, their defense was relentless, accomplishing three turnovers — each of which was converted into a touchdown by the team’s determined offense. Seniors Zach Shambo and Jesse Griffin each snagged one interception, and Tristen Hitchcock recovered a football; and these plays were critical to the Burghers’ win.

Midway in the first quarter, Warrensburg established an 8-0 lead on a 9-yard run by Dylan Winchell, nine plays after Jesse Griffin intercepted a pass in Burgher territory.

Chatham retaliated two-thirds through the second quarter, as their receiver Jayshawn Williams caught a pass from Panthers quarterback Casey Sitzer by reaching over the shoulder of a Burgher defender in motion, stealing the ball to foil the interception—Williams didn’t slow down as he ran into the end zone to score a 63-yard Chatham touchdown, bringing the score to 8-6.

Warrensburg fought back in the second quarter with a touchdown scored by Jaron Griffin on a 7-yard run in a drive that started off with Tristen Hitchcock’s fumble recovery. A few plays later, Zach Shambo intercepted the ball and Warrensburg was engineering another drive, which ended in a third Burgher touchdown on a well-placed pass from quarterback Mac Baker to Winchell. Jaron Griffin added two points on a conversion, and the score was 22-6.

Chatham, however, never let down the pressure.

In the third quarter, Chatham connected on several pass plays, and the last of this series ended with a controversial interference call that advanced the Panthers far downfield. With 7:50 on the clock, Sitzer kept the ball, ran 14 yards and jumped over a diving Warrensburg defender to score a touchdown.

One minute into the fourth quarter, Warrensburg’s offense,which has averaged 60 points per game except against Chatham, retaliated with vengeance. Jesse Griffin caught a fourth-down pass, bringing the ball down to the nine-yard line. Two plays later, he took the ball to the three-yard line, and then Jaron Griffin powered through the middle to take the ball over the goal line.

Soon after, the Panthers answered the touchdown with a 12-yard pass from Sitzer to Quinten Kastner.

In their ensuing play, the Panthers recovered their onsides kick and moved the ball down to the 3-yard line with pass plays. But Warrensburg shut them down on two plays — the latter was a fourth-and-goal which the Burghers quelled with tight coverage of the Panther receivers in the end zone, and a sacking of Sitzer by Jaron Griffin and his teammates.

Warrensburg hung tough for the four minutes or so remaining in the game, controlling the ball over a series of plays. Jaron Griffin executed a 25-yard run on a third-down play which took them deep into Panther territory as the clock ran down.

Burgher Coach: ‘All our players contributed’

Over the game, Jesse Griffin led the rushing attack with 139 yards on 25 carries, followed by his brother Jaron who ran for 68 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Winchell followed with 64 yards and a touchdown. Baker tallied 18 yards on the ground. Winchell and Jesse Griffin each caught two passes each, gaining 36 yards and 15 yards respectively.

“After my brother got cramps in his legs, other running backs stepped up — it was Warrensburg-brand football, straight downhill,” Jaron Griffin said of how his team rallied, prevailing in the final 15 minutes.

Winchell echoed the point.

“Our team stepped up and overcame adversity,” he said. “We’ve been doing it all season.”

Jesse Griffin said he was happy to play most of the championship game, because in last year’s Sectional finals, he was carted off to a hospital with an injury.

“I’m glad I was here for the whole game this time,” he said. “We overcame adversity and pulled through — after halftime, we knew it was our game.”

Tristen Hitchcock lead the team on tackles, achieving five on his own and five others on assists. Zach Shambo, Jesse and Jaron Griffin, and senior Joe Murdick also lead the defense in tackles, followed by Jacob Clear, Baker, Anthony Girard, Andrew Beadnell, Tanner Dunkley, and Angelo Willette. The latter four were among the six athletes from North Warren, new to football, who savored this first-ever experience.

In a debriefing following the game, Perrone praised his team for working hard for 60 or so practices this season, representing 224 hours of strenuous work.

“No group deserves this championship more than you guys, you put your heart and soul into football for an entire year,” he said.

Shambo deferred credit to his teammates when asked about his big defensive plays on Saturday.

“It’s what we did as a team, more than what we did as individuals,” he said with a broad smile.

Asked about his crucial tackles, Joe Murdick said he was focused on the upcoming regional game against Moriah at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 15 at Beekmantown.

“This time, we’re going all the way,” he said.