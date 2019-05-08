Burghers, Cougars capture vital wins; Lake George extends streak

× Expand Photo by Jenn March softball wednesday Lake George athletes share some encouraging words during a softball game May 1 against Salem, which the Warriors won, 8-1. As of last week, Lake George was 6-0 in the Adirondack League.

WARREN COUNTY | The Warrensburg softball team won its first Adirondack League game of the year May 3 as it defeated Granville, 10-3.

Aided by solid defense from basemen and outfielders, Mikayla Rothermel kept Granville’s offense to a minimum as she hurled her fast, powerful pitches. Highlights for Warrensburg included Sara Langworthy hitting a double and Dianne Curtis tallying three RBIs. With the win, Warrensburg improved to 2-8 for the season.

Two days earlier, Warrensburg was defeated by Fort Ann, 9-4. Dianne Curtis hit a double and scored a run, and Langworthy was 2-for-3 at the plate.

Playing only one game last week, Lake George continued its winning ways by defeating key rival Salem May 1 by a score of 8-1. A group of sophomores played hard to beat the Generals, who came into the game 4-1 for the season.

Four of these 10th-graders were crucial to the victory: Tyler Bergman was powerful on both defense and offense, as she tallied 14 strikeouts in her pitching performance and earned a perfect 4-for-4 at bat, hitting a double and three RBIs; Rachel Jaeger hit a double and scored two runs; sophomore Olivia Gates scored two runs; and sophomore Alli Zilm accomplished 13 putouts. Also, senior Julia Heunemann and junior Ava Pushor each hit a double.

With the win, Lake George is 6-0 in the Adirondack League and 9-1 overall.

Meanwhile, North Warren had a challenging week, which ended May 4 with an 11-5 loss to Corinth.

For the Cougars, multi-sport athlete Olivia Viele pitched the game. Sophomore Emma Phelps had an RBI and Mattelyn Beadnell sent four batters home with her bat.

Two days earlier, the Cougars lost, 7-3, to Hartford-Fort Edward. The Forts tallied five hits to the Cougars’ three. Viele had three strikeouts over the game. Key accomplishments for the Cougars include a triple slugged by senior Sydney Gagnon, Kaitlin Kramer hitting two singles and Viele’s bat scoring a runner.

The prior day, North Warren beat Argyle, 6-4, for an important league victory. Two runs by the Cougars in the fourth inning were important in the win.

Aided by her teammates on defense, Viele was successful on the mound, delivering six strikeouts.

Highlights include Gagnon and Kramer each hitting a double, and Jodie Bartlett hitting both a triple and a double.