Burghers defeat Canajoharie in Class C tournament

× Expand Photo provided Warrensburg basketball players hear some strategic advice from coach Scott Smith during their home game Feb. 22 versus Canajoharie. The Burghers won the game 77-53 to advance in the Section II Class C tournament quarterfinals.

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg girls basketball team launched their 2020 postseason campaign Feb. 22 with a decisive 77-53 win on their home court over Canajoharie.

In this opening-round game of the Section II Class C tournament, the Burghers had a slow start due to Canajoharie’s initial press which caught the Burghers off-rhythm and caused turnovers. Warrensburg regouped, however, and outscored the Cougars for the remainder of the game.

“They punched us in the mouth the first quarter, but we wore them down from then on,” Burgher coach Scott Smith said.

The depth of talent in Warrensburg’s roster was key to the win.

Sisters Aubrey and Abigail Ranous were top scorers for the Burghers. Early this season, Abigail — a senior guard — was her team’s top scorer, but in recent weeks, Aubrey has been assuming that role in quite a few games. Against the Cougars, Aubrey had 26 points, 13 rebounds and 9 steals; while Abigail had 21 points, 6 assists and 6 steals.

“Now, at the end of the season, Aubrey is definitely playing her best basketball ever,” Smith said. The same could be said for Tenisha Tyrell, who scored 14 points and tallied 13 rebounds, Smith said.

“Tenisha is a real force inside,” he said.

Point guard Hope Boland had 12 assists. Smith said Boland repeatedly dribbled through the Cougars press, feeding the ball to Tyrell, Aubrey or Abigail — depending who was open.

“Hope is a warrior — she really battles,” he said.

Aiding in the win were guard Sara Langworthy and Audrey Steves, with 7 points and 4 points respectively.

Next up for the 18-3 Burghers, seeded fourth in the tournament, is a showdown at 6 p.m. Feb. 26 with fifth-seeded Berne-Knox-Westerlo (17-4) at Cambridge.

BKW crushed Lake George Feb. 22 by a score of 67-17, limiting several of their best players to only 2 points each. Mara Knoop was top scorer for the Warriors with 7 points.