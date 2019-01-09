Burghers defeat WarEagles 52-27

× Expand Photo by Lauren Wittenberg WarEagle wrestler Colby Hoolihan, a junior, lifts Burgher Tristen Hitchcock, an eighth grader, off the mat in a mid-match takedown attempt. Hitchcock ended up winning the match — and the Burghers prevailed in the Jan. 3 meet by a score of 52-27.

LAKE LUZERNE | Two leading teams in Section II wrestling — Warrensburg and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George —met in a showdown Jan 3, and the Burghers won the meet 52-27 as their younger wrestlers stepped up and contributed to the scoring tally.

The opening match pleased the hometown WarEagles crowd as two of the top wrestlers in their weight-class battled it out, with senior William Mitcham (17-4) winning a 4-1 decision over Burgher junior Jacob Clear (21-5).

WarEagle fans’ enthusiasm was amplified as 7th grader Gavin McCabe pinned skilled 8th grader Landian Templeton in 34 seconds at 106 pounds.

Then the hopes of Burgher fans were sparked as four Burgher wrestlers defeated their opponents and three others were credited with forfeits — freshman Dylan Winchell of Warrensburg pinned 9th grader Carter McIntosh in 25 seconds at 113 pounds; followed by senior Dustin Reiter winning a 13-2 major decision over freshman Caleb Carpenter at 120 pounds; freshman Tanner McKenna pinning 9th grader Quinton Fox in 1:41 at 126 pounds; senior Zack Davis decisioning senior Gary Spotswood 6-4 at 152 pounds; and sophomore Zach Carpenter and freshman Caiden Mosher winning forfeits at 132 and 138 pounds respectively.

WarEagle senior Logan Duers (19-5) then won a notable match by catching his opponent — leading area contender sophomore Hunter McKenna — off guard, pinning him in 49 seconds at 152 pounds.

WarEagle sophomore Justin Hoffman then pinned senior Ethan King in 31 seconds at 160 pounds — but soon after, Burgher Varsity newcomer Joseph Murdick, a junior, pinned freshman Logan Marissal in 4:22 at 170 pounds. In the 182-pound weight-class, 8th grader Tristen Hitchcock continued the Burgher wins as he pinned Colby Hoolihan, a junior with a winning season, in 4:34.

Then two of the very best wrestlers regionally faced off at 195 pounds: unbeaten WarEagle senior Cody York versus Burgher Nolan McNeil (16-1) who has been recovering from an injury. York won the match when McNeil, also a senior, exited the match with a turned ankle.

The last two matches advanced the Burghers score. Senior Chris Wilson won a 12-6 decision over junior Cameron Duers, and sophomore Robert Ranous was credited with a forfeit.

Warrensburg coach Mark Trapasso said the meet’s score could easily have been a lot closer.

“The WarEagles have a ton of talent, but we happened to win some tight matches that could have gone the other way,” he said. “We wrestled well and we’re all looking forward to the rest of the season.”