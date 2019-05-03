Burghers, Eagles compete in first Hudson River Classic tourney

× Expand Photo by Jenn March baseball wednesday Warrensburg’s lead pitcher Evan McDuff had a decent outing April 27 in the Burghers’ two games of the Hudson River Classic, a tournament co-sponsored by Warrensburg and Hadley-Luzerne — although the Burghers lost both matchups.

LAKE LUZERNE | The debut of the Hudson River Classic Baseball Tournament — anticipated to be an annual showdown between Warrensburg and Hadley-Luzerne plus several other invited teams — drew a large crowd April 27 and was considered a success although the scoreboard tallies didn’t always favor the host schools.

The Burghers lost both of their two games — and the Eagles won their semifinal against Moriah, 2-1, but lost the finals to Mekeel Christian Academy, 8-5.

Warrensburg was first defeated by Mekeel Christian in the tournament opener, 9-5, then lost to Moriah, 12-9, in the consolation game. In the semifinal, seniors Dan Kelly, Peyton Olden and Chris Wilson plus sophomore Zach Carpenter each scored one run each. Olden had three hits; Kelly had two; and Carpenter, Wilson and juniors Travis Passage, Mac Baker and Zach Shambo each had one hit. Passage was credited with two RBIs; while Olden, Carpenter, senior Evan MacDuff and junior Bill Cameron were credited with one RBI each. Kelly and Wilson hit one double each, and Passage hit a triple. MacDuff, the Burghers’ starting pitcher, struck out eight batters. Cameron served as reliever.

Against Moriah, Carpenter had two hits, a double and four RBIs; Kelly scored two runs and got a hit; Olden had two runs and a hit; and MacDuff, Passage and eighth-grader Daalton DeMarsh scored one run each, while Wilson scored two runs.

In Hadley-Luzerne’s 2-1 semifinal defeat of Moriah, the Eagles were behind 1-0 until pitcher Jon Coppola hit a solo game-tying home run that was still rising as it hit trees beyond the outfield. Then in the sixth inning, Coppola ripped a double above the reach of Moriah’s right-fielder. Then sophomore Joe Armendola bunted, advancing Coppola to third. Junior Joe Foley then hit a second bunt and Moriah’s pitcher threw him out at first, while Coppola beat the throw home for the second run.

Coppola was on the mound through the first two outs in the seventh inning, but was relieved by senior shortstop Tanner DeMarsh who got the third out with the tying run left on base. Coppola, credited with the win, struck out 15.

The outcome of the game versus Mekeel Christian was also decided in the seventh inning.

Three Eagles athletes pitched in the showdown — sophomore Joe Eieslik, then freshman Ryan Lott-Diamond followed by classmate Zack Caldwell. In the fourth inning, the Eagles trailed Mekeel, 8-1, and the Lions brought their ace closer to the mound. One Eagle batter then walked, and three runs were scored in the fourth. The next inning, the Eagles scored a run.

In the seventh, Hadley-Luzerne loaded the bases after two outs — poised to tie up the game — but the Lions got the third out, cutting the rally short.

Coppola, Foley, Reese Wheaton and Foley — the relief pitcher — represented the Eagles on the all-tournament team. For Moriah, pitcher Dyllon Bougar and shortstop Jerin Sargent, both seniors, received the same honor.

Hadley-Luzerne coach Rex Reynolds noted that Warrensburg coaches Mike Perrone and Lenny Baker assisted Hadley-Luzerne staff for several hours prior to the tournament in removing rainwater off the ballfields in Luzerne. Eagles JV coach Jay Ellis and groundskeeper Mike Hayes used powerful leaf blowers to blast the water into channels, while Hadley-Luzerne athletes operated pumps to remove thousands of gallons. By game-time the fields were dry — while most all other ballfields at Adirondack League schools were still swamped with water, Reynolds said.

“It was a true two-community effort,” he said.