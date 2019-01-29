Burghers finish 0-2 in NYS team tourney

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Burgher senior Dylan Winchell ties up an opponent in a preliminary round of the New York State team wrestling tournament as his coaches and teammates (in background) watch the action. The Warrensburg-Bolton Wrestling Team represented Section II in the tournament, held Jan. 26 in Syracuse. Winchell won both of his matches at the duals meet.

SYRACUSE | Although the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team finished 0-2 in the second annual New York state team tournament held Saturday in the Onondaga Community College stadium, the experience was a boost to the Burghers’ sports program, coach Mark Trapasso said after the mass dual meet.

The Burghers lost to Falconer 47-26 and to Saranac 47-35 prior to the semifinals, which Warrensburg reached in last year’s first-ever state team championship tourney by winning its first two initial matches.

Falconer is ranked third in New York state among small schools and first in western New York, and Saranac is a strong program hailing from Section VII.

“The loss was humbling, but it was absolutely a great experience for our wrestlers to be competing in the state team tournament against such talented competitors,” Trapasso said, adding that it will be boosting the wrestlers’ expectations, motivating them towards high achievement. “Our wrestlers were excited to be in the tournament.”

Photo provided Warrensburg-Bolton wrestlers including Hunter McKenna (left foreground) and Zack Davis (right) receive a congratulatory sendoff Jan. 25 from local citizens as they walk out of their high school to board their bus to Syracuse to compete the next day in the New York state wrestling team tournament.

A welcome element of the experience was the community send-off which included a dozen or so people hailing the team as they boarded a chartered bus for the trip to Syracuse, and an fire truck escorting the bus through downtown Warrensburg.

Three Warrensburg-Bolton wrestlers were 2-0 in their matches at the state tournament: freshman Dylan Winchell at 113 pounds; sophomore Hunter McKenna at 145 pounds; and Jacob Clear, a junior, at 285 pounds.

Winchell pinned Brodie Little of Falconer in 1:10, and won a 14-6 major decision over Landen Smith of Saranac. McKenna won a 7-0 decision over Tony Fiasco of Falconer and earned a 12-0 major decision over Noah Clausen of Saranac.

Clear won a 5-2 decision over Collin Mower of Falconer and pinned Kaiden Kriplin of Saranac in a blazing 14 seconds.

Dustin Reiter, Tanner McKenna, and Zach Shambo each defeated a Falconer opponent — Reiter’s win was by a pin. Thomas Combs and Chris Wilson both defeated their Saranac opponents — Wilson’s was by a pin in 53 seconds.

The team was missing several of its top wrestlers, which would likely have made a difference in the team scores. Nolan McNeil, who hurt his ankle recently, was not in the lineup, and neither was Zach Carpenter, who was sidelined with a knee injury.

Trapasso said that McNeil will be ready to compete in the Class D Sectionals on Feb. 2, but Carpenter’s status is uncertain as of Monday night.

This Section II Class D tourney is to be held at Warrensburg High School, as the Burghers are ranked the top small school team in the area. Action starts at 9:30 a.m.

The tournament will feature well over 100 wrestlers from 11 area small-enrollment schools competing for individual titles. The Section II Division II tourney, a qualifier for the New York State tournament, is to be held Feb. 9 at the Cool Insurance Arena in Glens Falls.

“All season long, we set our sights on these two tournaments, and we plan to have a great week of practice to be ready for it,” Trapasso said.