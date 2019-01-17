Burghers outfox Hartford 70-43

× Expand Photo provided The 2018-19 Bolton High School Varsity Girls Basketball team includes (front, left to right): Skyler Scott, Jane Pfau, Kirsten Gollhoffer, (row 2): Molly Showers, Holly Perry, Sarah McGarr, Alysha McGarr, (rear): coach Luke Schweickert, Kiara Mantz, Maria Baker, Kate Van Auken and Asst. Coach Gary Drake.

WARREN COUNTY | The Warrensburg girls basketball team battled hard Jan. 11 to retain their unbeaten season record as they won a game against state-ranked Hartford.

The score was a convincing 70 to 43 for game held in front of a solid crowd in the Burghers’ gym.

Although the challenge was formidable against the state-ranked team, the Burghers outscored them in each of the four quarters.

Hartford is ranked 15 in the state for Class D schools, and Warrensburg has been stalled for weeks at No. 12 for Class C, although they have continued their winning streak of 9-0 in the Adirondack League and 13-0 overall.

Fast-paced, aggressive play is Warrensburg’s approach, and it overcame Hartford’s considerable height advantage.

The Burghers attacked from the very beginning, outscoring the Tanagers 14-5 in the first quarter.

With scoring leader Hughes drawing an intense defense, Burgher junior Abigail Ranous — who shot a career-high 20 points a week earlier — stepped up with the game-high 20 points plus 6 rebounds.

Tough, savvy junior shooting guard and playmaker Hope Boland tallied 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Sara Langworthy — dangerous from the exterior contributed 11 points, including three baskets from downtown.

One of the Burghers’ main assets is their depth: if their top scorer is tied up, another one takes the opportunity to sink their signature shots.

The Burghers’ defense, also is a key factor — although Hartford may have taken more shots at their basket than Warrensburg, the Burghers were defending close enough to keep the Tanagers off-balance and foil their scoring attempts.

LAKE GEORGE ROLLS OVER FORT ANN 70-43

With every team in the area aiming to defeat reigning state champion Lake George, each game for the Warriors is a battle — but they retained a control over a Jan. 11 game against rival Fort Ann despite the energy the Cardinals mustered.

Within minutes of the game’s tip-off, Warrior forward Mason Flatley had drilled 3 three-pointers and center Chris Becker added two points of his own, for an 11-0 start to the league contest.

The Warriors shot from all over the court.

They sank 12 from beyond the arc, yielding 36 of their 70 points. Along with Flatley, guard Connor Vidnansky hit three 3-pointers plus a 2-pointer and fellow guard Alex Leonelli nailed four treys. Flatley was high scorer with 17 points.

Assisting in the scoring tally were Chris Becker with 10 points, Luke Pelchar with 8 points, Shane Clarke with 5 points, Juan Garcia with 3 points and Hunter Rounds adding 2.

With the win, Lake George —ranked the No. 1 Class C team in New York State — is now 9-0 in the Adirondack League and 11-0 overall. Their streak of consecutive wins, however, going back through last year, is a lengthy 39 victories.

Fort Ann, ranked No. 10 in Class D, drops to 7-2 in the league and 10-3 overall.

BOLTON GIRLS DEFEAT JOHNSBURG 53-34

The Bolton Girls Basketball Team has a winning streak of their own: 6-0 as of Jan. 12 in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference after they defeated rival Johnsburg 53-34.

Johnsburg has been having a good year so far, tallying a 4-1 conference record until they met up with Bolton.

Khaleah Cleveland was the main offensive threat for Johnsburg, scoring a game-high 25 points, more than two-thirds of the Jaguars’ total tally. She was assisted by Julie Verfurth with 5 points as well as both Sydney Selleck and Jennie Allen with 2 points apiece.

Bolton’s offensive depth, however, was too much for the Jags to handle, as Kate Van Auken scored 22 points and Maria Baker followed with 18, assisted by Jane Pfau with 5 points, Molly Showers contributing 4 and Kiara Mantz plus Alysha McGarr chipping in 2 apiece.

ADIRONDACK RIVERMEN BEAT JETS 5-0D

The Adirondack Rivermen ice hockey team, staffed with a handful of players representing Warrensburg High School, won a league game Jan. 12 — their first for the 2018-19 season — over the Capital District Jets by a score of 5-0, the game was played in Albany.

In the first period, Nate Scarincio scored a goal, followed by Nick Parker, with an assist by Carter Vanderminden.

In the second period, Will Cormie hit the back of the net off a pass from Tommy Moore.

In the final stanza, Tommy Moore scored a goal with assistance from Mitchell Bergman and Will Cormie —and Cormie scored one of his own with an assist from Lauren Willis.

Adirondack Riverman Goalie Ben DiFiore executed 22 saves, while his Jets counterpart blocked 30 attempts-on-goal. As of Jan 12, the Rivermen’s season record was 2-7-2 overall.