Burghers overpower Whitehall-Fort Ann on ‘Alumni Night’ meet

WARRENSBURG | The Warrensburg wrestling team won two meets and lost a non-league matchup by one point as they approached the mid-season mark.

Taking on Whitehall-Fort Ann on Dec. 19, the Burghers crushed the Railroaders 65-17 — perhaps the margin was due to the fact that it was the Burghers annual Alumni Night, and nearly 30 of their older brethren were watching the action.

These former Warrensburg wrestlers were recognized and applauded at the meet.

Warrensburg only lost two of their matches in the matchup with Whitehall-Fort Ann. Pinning their opponents were Dustin Reiter at 126 pounds, Zach Carpenter at 132 pounds, Thomas Combs at 160 pounds, Chris Wilson at 220 pounds, Jacob Clear at 285 pounds, Landian Templeton at 106 pounds and Tanner McKenna at 120 pounds.

In the 152-pound weight class, Hunter McKenna won a 13-2 decision; at 182 pounds, Tristan Hitchcock won a 6-5 decision; and at 113 pounds, Dante Corriveau tallied a 26-12 decision in a wild, action-packed match. Credited with forfeits were Caiden Mosher at 138 pounds and Robert Ranous at 99 pounds.

BURGHERS DEFEAT QUEENSBURY 42-36

On Dec. 22, Warrensburg won a close battle with Queensbury, a far-larger school which for decades has fielded powerhouse wrestling teams. The Spartans’ strength was demonstrated six days later when they won their own tournament over nine other teams.

Victorious in seven of the individual matches against Queensbury opponents, Warrensburg won the non-league duals meet at home by a score of 42 to 36.

In the last match, Tanner McKenna secured the win at 126 pounds with a pin in one minute, 37 seconds.

Also winning via falls for Warrensburg were Jacob Clear who pinned his opponent in a blistering 13 seconds, and Robert Ranous who won at 99 pounds with a pin in 3:47.

Zack Davis started off the meet with a 8-2 decision over his opponent at 138 pounds, followed by Zach Shambo with a 10-3 decision, followed by teammate Hunter McKenna who won an 8-7 decision at 152 pounds. Later, Dylan Winchell won a 5-3 decision at 120 pounds. Both Chris Wilson and Landian Templeton were credited with forfeits.

The meet boosted Warrensburg’s overall season record to 11-3.

PERU BEATS BURGHERS IN A TIE-BREAKER

On Dec. 28, the Burghers competed against Peru, which for 30 years has conducted a renowned wrestling program. After 15 matches, the Burghers and Indians were tied 40-40 — and the scorekeepers credited Peru with a tie-breaking point as they won eight of the matchups and Warrensburg had won seven.

Winning their matches for the Burgers by pinning their opponents were Burgher wrestlers Dylan Winchell at 113 pounds, Zach Shambo at 132 pounds, Zach Davis at 138 pounds, Tristan Hitchcock at 182 pounds and Nolan McNeill at 195 pounds. McNeill earned the honors of the fastest pin of the day, a 52-second feat.

At 145, Hunter McKenna won a 9-1 decision at 145 pounds. Chris Wilson was credited with a forfeit at 200 pounds.

Next up for Warrensburg is a showdown with the rival Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles squad on Thursday Jan 3.

This highly anticipated meet begins at 6 p.m. in the Hadley-Luzerne gym.

This is followed by the annual Warrensburg Duals mass meet in the Burghers gym on Saturday Jan. 5