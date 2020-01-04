Burghers place 2nd in Cobleskill duals meet

Photo by Kim McKenna WCS wrestlg Robert Ranous Flip Warrensburg wrestler Robert Ranous, a junior, flips a Corinth opponent in a meet on Dec. 18, which was the Burghers’ ‘Alumni Night.’ This dramatic ‘Tuck Away’ move was introduced in the region by South Glens Falls graduate Eddie Burt, a teammate of Burgher Assistant Coach Scott McKenna. Since the Burghers’ 69-14 win over Corinth, they took second place in the ‘Battle in the Valley’ duals meet held Dec. 20-21 in Cobleskill, NY.

COBLESKILL | The Warrensburg wrestling team placed second in the annual Battle in the Valley duals-meet wrestling tournament hosted by the Cobleskill-Richmondville wrestling team in Cobleskill, NY.

Warrensburg went 3-1 in the meet, defeating Coxsackie-Athens 56-23, Canajoharie-Fort Plain 72-15 and Duanesburg-Schoharie 51-28, but losing to Cobleskill-Richmondville 42-43.

In this loss to Cobleskill, Warrensburg had five pins and was credited with two forfeits, while Cobleskill had six pins and two decisions.

Going 4-0 for the Burghers over the day-long duals meet were Zach Shambo at 138 pounds, Hunter McKenna at 152 pounds, and Jacob Clear at 285 pounds — all with three pins and one forfeit each. Dylan Winchell at 126 pounds also was 4-0 with a pin, a decision and two forfeits.

Wrestling 3-1 for the day were Zachary Olden at 99 pounds featuring one pin, one 7-6 decision, and a forfeit; Cameron Carpenter with one technical fall and two forfeits; Tanner McKenna with two pins — one in 18 seconds — and a forfeit; Zachary Carpenter with two pins — one of them in 27 seconds — and an injury default; Hunter Nemec with three pins — including one in 59 seconds; and Tristen Hitchcock with two pins — including one in 27 seconds — and a forfeit.

After two standard home meets — against Peru on Dec. 28 and Glens Falls on Dec. 31, the Burghers are to host the Warrensburg Dual meet on Jan. 4, with wrestling action beginning at 10 a.m.

This annual meet, routinely featuring six teams and a capacity crowd is held in the Warrensburg High School gym.

Next up for the Burghers is a matchup with Whitehall-Fort Ann on Wednesday, Jan. 8 in Whitehall; then the Red Devil Invitational Tournament Saturday, Dec. 11 hosted by Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School in Verona, NY. ■