Burghers prevail over Whitehall, clinch Class D

× Expand Photo by Terri Shambo Burgher eighth grader Tristen Hitchcock pulls down an interception during the Oct. 12 game versus Whitehall — with the help of a teammate.

WARRENSBURG | Several forceful defensive stops were key to the Warrensburg football team’s 36-12 win Oct. 12 over the physical and tough Whitehall squad.

Coach Mike Perrone praised his team’s performance.

“Our defense came up huge — with a handful of fourth-down and red-zone stops, two interceptions plus forced fumbles,” he said.

The win confirmed Warrensburg as the top team in Class D Section II — and underscored their No. 9 Class D state ranking, expected to rise when the next poll is calculated.

In the third quarter the scoreboard read 19-12 as Whitehall had the ball the Railroaders were seeking to at least tie the score, but Warrensburg’s defense had contained their drive and Whitehall faced a fourth down with a few yards to go.

Whitehall decided to go for the first down, but the Burghers stuffed their runner short of the marker.

Then, after gaining a few yards on an initial play, senior Burgher quarterback Evan MacDuff jogged to Perrone standing on the sidelines, and told him that Whitehall’s defense was drawn in to defend against the Burghers’ ground game.

“Their defense is tight,” MacDuff told Perrone.

The two decided to take a risk — fake a run, and pass to junior running back Jesse Griffin. Moments later, Griffin took off straight downfield, and MacDuff lead him with a perfectly placed 18-yard pass. Jesse reached, pulled it in as he was running, and charged to the end zone for a 37-yard touchdown play, Perrone recalled.

“It was a great throw and catch — Jesse just took it in stride as he was running vertical,” he said. “It gave us a good lead and a lot of confidence.”

The Burghers resolute defense and aggressive offense kept that lead expanding from them on.

MacDuff ran for three of the Burghers’ touchdowns and Dylan Winchell, who ran 67 yards on six plays, scored the final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Griffin, the Burghers’ top ground-gainer for 2018 with 956 yards so far this year, ran for 152 yards on six plays in the Whitehall game.

Turnovers were also a vital factor in the win. Griffin and 8th grader Tristen Hitchcock each snagged an interception, and junior Mac Baker and senior Hunter Mosher each recovered a fumble — forced by seniors Colden Wells and Brandon Bailey.

It’s fortunate that the Burghers were so focused — Whitehall was employing a run-or-pass option-from-shotgun offense that Perrone and his team hadn’t seen in any of the Railroaders’ game films.

The Burghers’ achievement didn’t go unnoticed — there were 650 or so spectators in the stands cheering them on, Perrone said.

“The players and spectators love Warrensburg’s annual night game” he said.

Perrone added that Warrensburg’s players were motivated in the victory by another factor: for weeks earlier this season, Whitehall was ranked above the Burghers by sportswriters.

“It added fuel to the fire,” he said.

Next up for Warrensburg is a crossover game this weekend — likely to be against a C school but as of Sunday, the matchup wasn’t set.

The first round of Section II playoffs is up next, a Sept. 27 game against Fort Edward.