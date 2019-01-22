Burghers qualify for NYS team tournament

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Wearing their Section II Division 2 championship T-shirts, the Warrensburg wrestling team poses for a commemorative photo after winning the qualifier meet Jan. 15 among four top small-school Sectional teams to earn a berth in the New York State team tournament, to be held Jan. 26 at Onondaga Community College.

Photo by Kim McKenna With his teammates and coaches yelling encouragement and instructions from the sidelines, Burgher wrestler Joe Murdick attempts to pin Whitehall-Fort Ann’s Jacob Gosselin, who resists the move with a neck bridge. The match was one of 14 in the semifinal round of the state qualifier tournament Jan. 15.

WARRENSBURG | For the second consecutive year, Warrensburg-Bolton has earned a berth in the New York state wrestling team championship tournament.

To qualify for the event, to be held Jan. 26 at Onondaga Community College, the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team won the Section II Division 2 qualifier meet held Jan. 15 in their own gym.

In this four-team qualifier among the top four schools in Section II, the Burghers beat Whitehall-Fort Ann 48-27 then defeated Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George 46-39.

“It was quite the night for us,” Burgher coach Mark Trapasso said of the qualifier. “We are thrilled. It’s an honor to go to the state team tournament, no doubt about it.”

The finals was a close match between the Burghers and the WarEagles — one that could have gone either way, Trapasso said. The WarEagles were particularly strong in the middle heavyweight classes.

Starting off the finals, Burgher junior Zach Shambo pinned WarEagle freshman Brandon Lamby in 23 seconds at 132 pounds, then Zach’s teammate senior Zack Davis won a major decision over WarEagle junior Mike Fuss by a score of 13-3 at 138 pounds.

Then the WarEagles had six consecutive wins, five of them by fall: At 145 pounds, senior Gary Spotswood pinned Burgher senior Michael Dougherty in 59 seconds; at 152 pounds, senior Logan Duers pinned freshman Thomas Combs in 16 seconds; sophomore Justin Hoffman pinned freshman Hunter Nemec in 1:43 at 160 pounds; junior Colby Hoolihan decisioned junior Joseph Murdick 10-4 at 170 pounds; senior Cody York pinned eighth grader Tristen Hitchcock in 1:12 at 182 pounds; and junior Cameron Duers pinned freshman Ayden Rushia in 39 seconds at 195 pounds.

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Warrensburg senior Nolan McNeil tangles up WarEagle Neil Galvin for a pin during the battle between the two squads Jan. 15 in the finals of the four-team qualifier meet to win a berth in the New York State team tournament on Jan. 26. Warrensburg-Bolton won the showdown.

Warrensburg answered back by winning six of the final seven matches to win the close matchup. Senior Nolan McNeil pinned senior Neil Galvin in 1:41 at 220 pounds; senior Chris Wilson was credited a forfeit at 285 pounds; sophomore Robert Ranous got a forfeit at 99 pounds, WarEagle 7th grader Gavin McCabe pinned Burgher 8th grader Landian Templeton in 1:23 at 106 pounds; and Burgher freshman Dylan Winchell pinned freshman Carter Mcintosh in 1:14 at 113 pounds.

The final two matches were critical in the Burghers winning the opportunity to compete at Onondaga. Freshman Tanner McKenna pinned WarEagle freshman Caleb Carpenter in 26 seconds at 120 pounds, and sophomore Zach Carpenter won by injury default over WarEagle freshman Quinton Fox at 126 pounds.

“I knew it would be very close. The WarEagles are a very talented team and they matched up well with us,” Trapasso said. “We were just fortunate to come out on top.”

The long-standing Burgher coach added that every wrestler on his team contributed to the win.

“Several kids stayed off their backs for six minutes to minimize the loss of points,” he said. “Every single match was important.”

Trapasso noted that he had moved wrestlers around between weight classes in order to win as many matches as possible.

“Several of our wrestlers put their win-loss record aside for the benefit of our team,” he said.

WarWagles coach Larry Rounds also said the meet was very competitive, noting that Quinton Fox had been winning 3-0 until he was injured.

In the semifinals of the qualifier meet, the Burghers defeated Whitehall-Fort Ann 48-27. In this matchup, Warrensburg-Bolton wrestlers pinning their opponents were Zach Carpenter, Zach Shambo, Zack Davis, Tristen Hitchcock, Chris Wilson Jacob Clear, Landian Templeton, and Dylan Winchell. Robert Ranous was credited with a forfeit at 99 pounds.

Trapasso said that by winning the state qualifier, his wrestlers achieved one of their season’s top goals, and that he was happy that his 2018-19 squad would have the experience of a lifetime to wrestle in the state tourney.

“It’s quite an honor and no one can ever take it away from them,” he said. “The experience will inspire our wrestlers to work off-season to get back there again.”