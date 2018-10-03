Burghers rack up fourth straight victory

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018 Warrensburg-Bolton High School Varsity Football team includes (front row, left to right): Brandon Bailey, Hunter Mosher, Evan MacDuff, Colden Wells, Cole Shambo; (row 2) Joseph Murdock, Zachary Shambo, Carter Carpenter, Chris Wilson; (row 3) Jaron Griffin, Tristen Hitchcock, Jesse Griffin, Maclane Baker, Alexander Jackson; (row 4) Zachary Jackson, Dylan Winchell, Jordan Mallory, Ethan King; (row 5) Caiden Mosher, Hunter Nemec, and Thomas Combs. Not pictured: Bill Cameron, Zach Carpenter, Mike Tyrell and Tim Kelly.

GREENWICH | Ball possession and tough defense powered the Warrensburg football team to a pivotal victory Sept. 28 over Greenwich, a team renowned for its power and success over the last several decades.

With the win, Warrensburg advanced to a ranking of No. 11 in the state, as determined by the sports website MaxPreps.

Over the first half, each defensive squad quelled the efforts of their respective opponent, Burghers coach Mike Perrone said.

“The first half was a total defensive game,” Perrone said, adding that Greenwich utilized some defensive formations and maneuvers the Burghers weren’t expecting. “It took us until halftime to make adjustments.”

In the second half, each team’s offense gained traction. The action began with Greenwich forcing a fumble by stripping the ball from Burgher running back Jesse Griffin. The ball was picked up by Greenwich’s Kayden Hall, who ran 60 yards for a touchdown.

Undaunted, Warrensburg battled back with resolve to win, Perrone said.

“I’m so proud of how our players answered that fumble after the ball was ripped it from Jesse’s hands,” he said. “All our players were ‘up’ instead of feeling down — it was really cool to see.”

After that touchdown, Burgher Cole Shambo executed an onside kick — the ball bounced out of an Greenwich player’s hands, and running back Mac Baker recovered the ball. The drive ended with a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Baker.

Not long after, the Burghers repeated the trick play and Cole Shambo recovered his own kick, a rare feat in football. The ensuing drive ended in a touchdown scored on a 7-yard run by Jesse Griffin.

The Burghers scored a third time on a subsequent drive, ending with a 1-yard run by Baker.

Warrensburg then halted a four-play drive of Greenwich, then ran out the clock to win the game.

Jesse Griffin leading the team with 101 yards rushing on 19 plays with one touchdown, plus a 24-yard reception and an interception. Mac Baker scored two touchdowns via tallying 101 yards gained.

Senior Burgher quarterback Evan MacDuff had more aerial action as a receiver than a passer — although he threw that successful pass to Griffin, he intercepted two of Greenwich’s passes, underscoring how important he’s been all season on defense.

Over the game, the Burghers contained Greenwich to merely one single yard of total offensive action, Perrone said.

“Our ball control in the second half was huge,” he said. “It was a good game and a lot of fun.”

With the victory, the Burghers are now 4-1 for 2018.

BURGHERS BLAST COHOES 52-14

A week earlier, the Burghers defeated far-larger Cohoes by a score of 52 to 14. Cohoes is a B school, and Warrensburg is class D, reflecting a much smaller enrollment.

The Burghers executed an explosive, productive offense, as well as an aggressive, stingy defense in their lopsided win over Cohoes. Perrone praised his entire squad, but voiced extra praise for MacDuff.

“Evan called about a half-dozen ‘audible’ plays after reading the defense — and all the plays he changed were very successful,” he said, calling it “amazing.”

Junior Jesse Griffin who scored two touchdowns on pass plays and rushed for a third in this Cohoes game.

Griffin’s first touchdown — an 8-yard pass from MacDuff, was the Burghers’ only score in the first quarter. In the second stanza, however, the Burghers unleashed an offensive tirade. MacDuff started it off with a 3-yard run with senior Cole Shambo recovering a fumble in the end zone. Two minutes after the first of Cohoes’ two touchdowns — Griffin completed an 8-yard run into the end zone. Next to score was freshman Dylan Winchell on a 29-yard run, a touchdown converted by senior Brandon Bailey on a pass play.

Five minutes later, junior Mac Baker scored a touchdown on a 7 yard run, and MacDuff converted the score via the ground. Two minutes later, Jesse Griffin caught a pass from MacDuff for a 21-yard gain for another touchdown. Baker added an extra two-points with a run to finish off the productive second quarter.

Next period, junior Jaron Griffin returned a Cohoes fumble for a 21-yard touchdown.

Griffin was the top ground gainer with 83 yards on 9 carries, followed by MacDuff with 74 yards over 5 plays.

Next was Winchell with 65 yards on 4 plays, followed by Baker with 45 yards. Jordan Mallory snagged an interception for a 25-yard gain, as did MacDuff.

Next up for the Burghers is a game against Rensselaer 7 p.m. Friday Oct. 5 on the Ram’s field under the lights.