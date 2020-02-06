Burghers seeking fifth Class D crown

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna BurghersVsQby2020TristenHitchcock Charging into Seth Guay of Queensbury, Warrensburg freshman Tristen Hitchcock executes a diving takedown which turned Guay onto his back for one of several near-pins during a meet between the Burghers and Spartans on Jan. 28. Guay resisted a pin, but was defeated by Hitchcock in a 9-1 major decision. With Hitchcock compiling a 33-4 record so far this season, Burgher fans anticipate that he will go far in post-season tournaments.

WARRENSBURG | Heading into the Section II Class D wrestling tournament on Saturday, Feb. 8, Warrensburg wrestlers are seeking to take home their fifth straight team championship trophy.

Coach Mark Trapasso said Sunday his team is practicing hard for the day-long tournament, and has a good chance of winning the title.

“We should be at full strength for the tournament — With talent scattered across our roster, we could have a half-dozen athletes scoring in the top four of their respective weight classes,” he said, citing his team’s depth. “We expect to have a few more horses than any other team.”

In preparation for the post-season tournaments, the Burghers’ schedule featured a dual meet Jan. 28 with ever-tough Queensbury, a Class B school with more than seven times Warrensburg’s enrollment. The Burghers didn’t back off the challenge — they only forfeited one weight class.

Winning for Warrensburg were Tristen Hitchcock with a 9-1 major decision over Seth Guay at 195 pounds; Zachary Olden with a 9-7 decision over Brayden Stattuck at 99 pounds; and Landian Templeton, who pinned Troi James in 5:28 at 113 pounds.

Other Burghers prevailing were Zachary Carpenter with a 7-2 decision over Robert Rathbun at 138 pounds, and Hunter McKenna with a 21-5 technical fall over Ryan Lapann in 5:21 at 152 pounds. Seasoned Burgher wrestler and football star Dylan Winchell lost a close 12-8 decision to Kaiden Laluna at 126 pounds.

The Burghers closed out their 2019-2020 season last week with a 24-3 record, which includes mid-season tournaments. Trapasso said he’s been urging his wrestlers to recognize that their recent Adirondack League Championship was a notable accomplishment, and so were their four consecutive Class D crowns.

“I told my wrestlers that if they take these titles for granted, they’ll be looking over their shoulders and someone will be passing them up,” he said. ■