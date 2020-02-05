Burghers, Warriors and Cougars win games

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall WCSGirlsBask2020Advice The Warrensburg girls basketball team hears advice from coach Scott Smith during a recent non-league game against Hudson Falls. After a 74-27 win over Hadley-Luzerne on Jan. 24, the Burghers were 13-3 overall and 3-0 in their division of the Adirondack League.

WARREN COUNTY | All three Adirondack League girls basketball teams in northern Warren County defeated their opponents this week as the 2019-2020 season moved closer to conclusion.

Exhibiting continual improvement in recent weeks, North Warren defeated Granville 55-44 on Jan. 24. The Cougars won the game with their 18-9 advantage in the in the first quarter and their 13-7 tilt in the third quarter before backing off and substituting freely.

Jodi Bartlett wowed local fans by shooting 5 three-pointers as well as two baskets from inside the arc — to lead her team with 19 points. Following was Lauren Monroe with 14 points, and Nicole Buckman who scored 11 points. Dani Kersey and Tia Buttino contributed 5 points each, and Holly Perry sank a foul shot.

Lake George’s endurance was critical

Also on Jan. 24, Lake George defeated Fort Ann 40-28, demonstrating their endurance under pressure. The win advanced their league record to 3-1.

The game was quite close until the final quarter, when Lake George outscored the Cardinals 14-5.

Top scorer for the Warriors was senior power forward Ava Pushor with 16 points, followed by junior forward Mikayla Duffy with 13 points. Senior shooting guard Mara Knoop contributed 5 points, senior guard Gabby Marchello added 4 points, and sophomore point guard Brenna Metivier chipped in 2. Top scorers for the Cardinals were Faith Lehosky with 13 points and Sarah Paige with 10 points.

Burghers’ HOT offense prevails

The same day, Warrensburg girls basketball team presented a sharpshooting show for fans as they cruised over Hadley-Luzerne. The Burghers won by a score of 74-27, one of their widest margins this year.

Warrensburg amassed a 39-4 advantage in the first half, before substituting freely, giving their younger players opportunity to play. The Burghers exhibited balanced scoring in their win.

Junior guard Sara Langworthy enjoyed her best game of the 2019-20 season, sinking 4 three-pointers and four field goals and a foul shot on her way to score 23 points.

Senior point guard Hope Boland followed with 13 points, which featured two baskets from afar. Senior forward Aubrey Ranous, a defensive standout, contributed 10 points from inside, while offensive threat Abigail Ranous, also a forward, added 10 points.

Senior center/forward Tenisha Tyrell provided 7 points; senior guard Kaylee Olden followed with 6 points — including a three-pointer — while sophomore forward Olivia Frazier and sophomore forward Audrey Steves scored 4 points each. Kayla Kenny lead the Eagles with 8 points.

With the win, the Burghers advance to 3-0 in their division of the Adirondack League and 13-3 overall.