Burghers, Warriors capture key wins in baseball

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Warrensburg’s Travis Passage takes a swipe at a pitch midway in a game May 6 against Hadley-Luzerne. The Burghers lost, 7-3, but rebounded later in the week with two victories.

WARRENSBURG | Warrensburg High School sports teams have a longstanding reputation of starting out their seasons with more than their share of losses, but achieving solid gains through the ensuing months.

The 2019 baseball team is no exception: as they headed toward the end of their season this week, they racked up several hard-fought victories.

On May 11, the Burghers beat Chazy, 4-2, with Bill Cameron on the mound, achieving five strikeouts over his four innings pitching. Chazy scored a run in the first inning, which featured a triple-play by the Burghers that extricated them from a bases-loaded quandry. Warrensburg kept up the momentum one stanza later with their own offensive thrust, scoring three runs. Peyton Olden pitched three innings quelling Chazy’s offense while earning three strikeouts, and was credited with the save. Getting one hit each were Evan MacDuff, Mac Baker, Dan Kelly and Chris Wilson while Baker tallied two RBIs. Travis Passage also provided an RBI.

On May 9, Warrensburg defeated North Warren, 14-2, with MacDuff getting six strikeouts over his four innings pitched. The win boosted his season record to 4-1. For the Cougars, Joe Phelps was on the mound. Warrensburg piled on the runs early, and the game ended after the fifth inning.

Highlights for Warrensburg included MacDuff tallying a double, an RBI and a run; Zach Carpenter going 2-for-2 — scoring two runs, hitting a double and two RBIs; Olden also going 2-for-2 and scoring two runs; and J.J. Giron going 2-for-3 and hitting a double; Cameron also hitting a two-bagger; and Jesse Griffin and Passage each scoring three runs.

Standout moments for North Warren include both Tanner Dunkley and Wyatt Gereau going 2-for-2 and scoring one run each — plus Gereau’s RBI.

The game was played on senior night — and MacDuff was joined by fellow seniors Wilson and Kelly on the mound to make the win a memorable one. Also, Olden scored two runs in his 2-for-2 performance at the plate.

Two days prior, Bolton-Schroon Lake defeated Warrensburg, 6-5, in a nonleague game. Top achievements for the Burghers were one double each by MacDuff and Kelly; as well as Griffin, Wilson, Carpenter, Cameron and MacDuff stealing bases.

On May 6, Warrensburg players had a last-inning comeback surge that fell short as they lost to Hadley-Luzerne, 7-3. Hadley-Luzerne’s four runs in the second inning gave them a comfortable margin from which Warrensburg wasn’t able to recover.

Eagles pitcher Jon Coppola, who tallied six strikeouts over six innings, was backed up by strong defense to win the game. Productive on offense for Hadley-Luzerne were Zack Lewandowski, Tanner DeMarsh, Joe Cieslik and Zack Caldwell.

Highlights for Warrensburg include Wilson going 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs and scoring two runs; and MacDuff tallying 2-for-3 scoring two runs.

Besides North Warren’s loss to Warrensburg last week, they also had stiff competition from Fort Ann and Lake George.

On May 10, they were defeated by the Cardinals, 7-3; their standout moments were Tanner Dunkley and Conner Monroe each hitting an RBI single.

Four days earlier, Lake George pitcher Michael Johnson threw a no-hitter, throwing seven strikeouts over five innings, shutting out North Warren, 11-0.

Highlights for the Warriors were Nick Taylor’s double in his 2-for-2 showing; Sean Butkowski’s double; Jack Mellon and Mason Flatley each hitting two RBIs; and Carter Vidnansky tallying 2-for-3 and earning an RBI.

On May 10, Lake George defeated Corinth, 7-4, for a key Adirondack League win. Again, Johnson was on the mound, curbing the opposing batters’ offense. Highlights for Lake George include Scottie Austin going 2-for-3 at the plate and earning an RBI along with Cole Clark and Flatley. Corinth’s Andrew McLaughlin had a solid day, hitting two doubles and tallying three RBIs.

Two days prior, Lake George struggled against Whitehall, which remained unbeaten for 2019 at 11-0 as of May 13 and is headed toward the Adirondack League championship. Railroaders pitcher Thomas Fish curbed the Warriors’ offense for a 12-2 win. The bright spot of the day for the Warriors was Connor Vidnansky’s double and Butkowski’s RBI.

On May 7, Lake George defeated Fort Ann, 9-5, in a competitive showdown. Warrior pitcher Taylor was effective on both defense and offense, as he went 2-for-4 at the plate and had two RBIs, while Austin mirrored his tally.