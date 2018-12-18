Burghers win ‘Battle in the Valley’ tourney

× Expand Photo provided Burgher wrestler Hunter McKenna pins an opponent from Mohonasen Dec. 15 in Cobleskill-Richmondville’s ‘Battle in the Valley’ tournament held Dec. 15. Hunter achieved his 100th Varsity wrestling victory in his first of five winning matches in the tourney.

RICHMONDVILLE, NY | Getting help from athletes throughout their deep lineup, the Warrensburg high school wrestlers team won the Battle in the Valley tournament held Dec. 15 by Cobleskill-Richmondville High School.

To win the tourney trophy, Warrensburg went 4-1 for the day as a team. Their wrestlers’ individual scores in all matches contributed to winning the dual-meet tournament held in Richmondville.

Warrensburg lost to the Cicero-North Syracuse NorthStars by a score of 51-37, but defeated Mohonasen, 66-18; Duanesburg, 60-30; Coxsackie-Athens, 54-30; and host Cobleskill, 51-33. Cicero-North Syracuse has an enrollment 11 times Warrensburg’s.

Although Cicero-North Syracuse beat Warrensburg, the NorthStars lost to Coxsackie and Cobleskill, two teams that Warrensburg defeated.

Winning all five matches over the day’s tournament were freshman Dylan Winchell in the 120-pound weight class, sophomore Zach Carpenter at 132 pounds, sophomore Hunter McKenna at 152 pounds and senior Nolan McNeill at 195 pounds.

Tallying 4-1 for the day were freshman Tanner McKenna at 126 pounds and junior Jacob Clear at 285. Logging 3-2 for the day were senior Chris Wilson at 220 pounds, and 8th graders Landian Templeton at 106 pounds and Dante Corriveau at 113 pounds.

Landian’s points were important to the team winning the tourney trophy, coach Mark Trapasso said.

“Templeton wrestled really tough — he got more confident as the day went on — and he got two wins that helped us ‘down the stretch’ in our tournament victory,” the coach said. “He’s taken big steps this week as a wrestler.”

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Warrensburg wrestler Hunter McKenna is surrounded by his teammates and coaches after the Burghers won the Cobleskill-Richmondville ‘Battle in the Valley’ tournament held Dec. 15. Hunter achieved his 100th victory in his wrestling career in his first bout of the tournament.

MCKENNA ATTAINS 100TH CAREER WIN

Most prominent for the Burghers Dec. 15 was Hunter McKenna achieving his 100th Varsity wrestling victory.

Hunter had been sidelined this year due to a broken back, an injury not related to wrestling, Trapasso said.

Merely a 10th grader, he achieved all but one of these 100 wrestling wins in 7th, 8th and 9th grades, the coach said.

“Hunter always gets after his opponents,” Trapasso said, adding that Hunter started his athletic career as a kindergartner in the Warrensburg youth wrestling program and has been active in the sport ever since.

“He’s fearless on the mat, and he is driven to score as many points as he can.”

As of Dec. 17, Warrensburg’s season record was 9-3.

“Our wrestlers are working hard, and they’re on track to be even tougher by January,” Trapasso said.

CORINTH EDGES PAST BURGHERS

A retooled Corinth wrestling team kept their hometown fans on edge until the final several matches of a meet Dec. 12 when they defeated the Burghers by a score of 42-41. This was the first time in about five years that the Tomahawks beat the Burghers.

Corinth’s victory hinged on the strength of their middleweight lineup, as six of their wrestlers weighing between 145 pounds and 182 pounds defeated their Warrensburg opponents.

All the individual matches that Warrensburg wrestled, however, were pins or technical falls.

Achieving pins for the Burghers were Tanner McKenna (0:31) at 132 pounds, Chris Wilson (1:23) at 220 pounds, Jacob Clear (2:38) at 285 pounds, Dustin Reiter (0:48) at 120 pounds, and Dylan Winchell (0:36) at 126 pounds. Sophomore Robert Ranous won a technical fall in a 20-4 match at 99 pounds, and Nolan McNeil was credited with a forfeit at 195 pounds.

Next up for the Burghers are two meets at home: Dec. 19 against Whitehall, followed by a showdown at 10 a.m. Saturday Dec. 22 versus Queensbury.