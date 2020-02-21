Burghers win Adk. League girls basketball title - first in 21 years

QUEENSBURY | For the third straight year, the Warrensburg Girls Basketball team was competing, on Feb. 15, for the Adirondack League Championship.

The prior two years, the Burghers lost the championship game to Lake George. But last Saturday, Warrensburg’s athletes executed a game plan with finesse and resolve, to win their school’s first Adirondack League title in girls basketball since 1999.

The day after the league finals game against Argyle which concluded with a score of 66-43, Burghers coach Scott Smith offered his thoughts.

“We’ve had great teams for three years in a row, and finally we broke through this year,” he said. “I’m so proud of the kids, I really can’t put it into words.”

The game started out with Argyle keeping pace with Warrensburg — the first quarter ended with the Scots leading 15-14.

But Warrensburg dialed up their game, more efficiently eluding Argyle defenders. Pushing the ball more effectively downcourt in transition, the Burghers outscored their league rivals 40-19 over the next two quarters.

Reviewing the Burghers’ campaign toward the championship offers clues to how Warrensburg won the coveted, competitive championship — one major factor was the depth in their roster.

Over the seven-game winning streak that culminated in the league title, four different athletes were top scorers in particular games, coach Scott Smith observed.

“Any given night, someone else can step up, and it makes all the players feel comfortable,” he said.

Scott said that the core athletes on his team have been playing together for years.

“These kids have done everything I’ve asked them to do, whether it was participating in AAU basketball, summer leagues, or off-season workouts,” he said.

Leading the scoring tally in the league championship game was Aubrey Ranous — until recently recognized primarily for her defense. She scored 24 points against Argyle, a feat believed to be her career high, Smith said Sunday.

“For a senior to step up in the league championship game and have their career high is incredible — Aubrey played so determined last night,” he said.

Following Ranous was shooting point guard Hope Boland, tallying 21 points and five steals. For years Boland has been the spark plug of the team and a top sharpshooter from outside. Twelve of her points in the title game were from beyond the arc. Abigail Ranous, the dependable high-scorer throughout the 2020 season, followed with 12 points.

Also key to the win was Tenisha Tyrell, who not only grabbed 10 rebounds, but contained Argyle’s center Shelby Caprood to only two points in the second half.

The victory had extra significance because Argyle had coalesced recently, achieving their own late-season stride. Four days earlier, they had upset Fort Edward, a top contender in the league.

This week, Burgher fans had high expectations as the post-season approached.

As of Sunday, the Section II tournament seedings hadn’t been drafted, but Warrensburg is likely to host an opening round on Saturday Feb. 22, Smith said.

“To finally win the league championship after so many years is outstanding — these girls really deserve it,” Smith concluded. “Hopefully our season continues as we make a good run in Sectionals.”