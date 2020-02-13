Burghers win Class D championship

× Expand Courtesy photo WCSclassD_TannerMcKenna1 During the Section II Class D Sectional wrestling tournament Feb. 8, Burgher sophomore Tanner McKenna leverages an opponent toward a pin. In the tourney, four Warrensburg athletes won championships, and a total of 11 WCS wrestlers placed in the top four in their respective weight classes. Tanner — 29-9 for the year — won second place, and his brother Hunter — 36-1 this season — won first place, alongside teammates Jacob Clear, Zach Carpenter and Zach Olden. Warrensburg won the 2020 Class D team championship — and their roster’s depth and talent was credited for their title.

WHITEHALL | Warrensburg wrestling coach Mark Trapasso had warned his athletes not to take a Section II Class D championship for granted. He stressed that they’d have to be mentally tough and determined for the Burghers to win their fifth straight team title.

On Feb. 8, the WCS wrestlers were focused and tenacious — and they indeed won the Class D team championship.

“This puts an exclamation point on our season,” Trapasso said several hours after his wrestlers’ many matches ended on Saturday. “Hallelujah!”

Warrensburg earned 232 points to lead the 12 teams competing. Duanesburg was second with 206 points.

Winning Class D championships in their weight classes were senior Jacob Clear at 285 pounds; junior Hunter McKenna at 152 pounds; junior Zach Carpenter at 138 pounds; and eighth grader Zach Olden, 99 pounds, who had been seeded third.

Winning second place were freshman Tristen Hitchcock, sophomore Tanner McKenna and sophomore Dylan Winchell at 195, 132 and 126 pounds respectively.

Placing third were Joe Murdick at 170 pounds; Landian Templeton at 113 pounds and Cameron Carpenter at 106. Placing fourth was Zach Shambo at 138 pounds. Shambo had been seeded first alongside Jacob Clear and Hunter McKenna. Zach Olden had been seeded third — and Trapasso said he was particularly impressed by Olden surpassing expectations.

“Zach had two tight matches and then faced a kid from Duanesburg in the finals,” Trapasso recalled. “Duanesburg was on our heels, and Zach’s win opened up the lead,” the coach said.

To win their championship titles, Olden pinned Duanesburg’s Scott Nicolella in 3:32, Zach Carpenter pinned James Colvin of Maple Hill in 3:14, Hunter McKenna won a 4-0 decision over Troy Austin of Whitehall-Fort Ann, and Clear defeated Railroader Spencer Dickinson 8-4.

Trapasso said that winning the team championship took effort from all his wrestlers. Going into the finals, Duanesburg was only 16 points behind, and if a few matches had different outcomes, the Burghers would have been runners-up.

“The kids knew what they had to do, and they really stepped up Saturday,” he said. “This is very satisfying.”

Trapasso said his athletes have gained considerable skill and expertise this season.

“This year has not been easy — it took a lot of hard work to get where we are,” he said. “There were 11 other schools that wanted to do what we did Saturday, and I am not only thrilled, but I feel a sense of relief. This championship is big — I’m so happy for our athletes.”

Next up for the Burghers is the Section II state qualifier tournament, set for Saturday Feb. 15 in the Cool Insuring Arena — and all 11 Burgher wrestlers who placed first through fourth will be competing. ■