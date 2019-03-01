Burghers win comeback cliffhanger, earn berth in Section II semis

× Expand Stock Photo Basketball ball The 2018-19 Warrensburg High School varsity girls basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Mattie Castro, Kaylee Olden, Sara Langworthy, Hope Boland, Abigail Ranous, (back row): Aubrey Ranous, Dianne Curtis, Tenisha Tyrell, Danielle Baker, Megan Hughes and coach Scott Smith.

CAMBRIDGE | Emerging from a tight come-from-behind 57-56 victory Feb. 20 over Berne-Knox-Westerlo that kept the crowd in suspense until the final few seconds, the Warrensburg girls basketball team earned a berth in the Section II Class C semifinals.

Warrensburg was behind 11-17 at the end of the first quarter and they trailed 20-22 at halftime, as the Burghers had difficulty reining in Bulldogs freshman forward Alexis Wright.

But during the halftime break, Warrensburg Coach Scott Smith instructed his players to drive to the basket, ramp up their defensive attack and be more aggressive on rebounds.

“We needed to do a better job by limiting them to one shot per possession,” he said after the game.

Returning to the floor after the break, the Burghers were charged up — they executed an 8-0 run that changed the game’s momentum, Smith said, noting that his players handled the Bulldogs’ press better as the game progressed.

The Burghers’ 22-15 third quarter tilted the score to 42-37 in their favor. But the Bulldogs then responded with their own offensive charge, and the lead in the fourth quarter changed hands multiple times.

A tied game with 25 seconds to go, a Berne-Knox player missed a foul shot and Burgher junior point guard Hope Boland grabbed the rebound, and was fouled.

She made one of two foul shots, giving her team a one-point edge. With the ball now in the Bulldogs’ possession, the Burghers’ defense forced them into a less-than-ideal shot and the Burghers grabbed the rebound and ran out the clock.

Warrensburg senior guard Megan Hughes was game-high scorer with 24 points plus 10 rebounds. Boland tallied 13 points and four assists. Junior forward Aubrey Ranous scored 10 points, and junior guard Abigail Ranous had five points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Sara Langworthy contributed five points, eight rebounds and three assists. For Berne-Knox-Westerlo, Alexis Wright scored 23 points.

The victory advanced the Burghers to a tournament semifinal game scheduled for Feb. 26 against No. 1-seeded Cambridge.

Hughes said it was a tough game.

“It was definitely good competition and I’m glad we came out on top,” she said after the game, which drew a capacity crowd to the Cambridge gym. “We played as a team and got a big team win tonight.”

Her coach echoed the point.

“It was a real battle, and to come out winning was fortunate,” he said.