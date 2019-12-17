Burghers win Duanesburg Duals tourney

× Expand Photo provided Duanesbg Duals Tanner McKenna Warrensburg sophomore Tanner McKenna tangles with an opponent Dec. 14 during the Duanesburg Duals meet, which the Burghers won by beating the five other teams entered in the competition. Tanner won four of his five matches in the day-long tournament.”

DUANESBURG | The Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team accomplished another landmark Dec. 14 in their 2019-20 season by capturing the championship of the Duanesburg Duals, defeating the five other teams entered in the tournament.

Warrensburg defeated Our Lady of Lords 66-23, blanked Schuylerville 81-0; rolled over Albany 66-19; edged out Duanesburg 48-39, then vanquished Ellenville 84-0.

Last year, the Burghers came in second in the Duanesbureg Duals behind Saratoga Springs High School.

Burgher athletes winning all five of their matches during the day-long event were 8th grader Zachary Olden at 99 pounds, sophomore Dylan Winchell at 126 pounds, junior Hunter McKenna at 152 pounds, freshman Tristen Hitchcock at 195 pounds, and senior Jacob Clear at 285 pounds. Coach Mark Trapasso said he was pleased with his team winning the championship.

“Our advantage is we have a body in every weight class plus 11 other athletes that could start on any wrestling team,” he said.

While Winchell, McKenna, Hitchcock and Clear have considerable experience, Olden is new to varsity, Trapasso said.

“Zachary is going to be a big part of our program for years to come,” he said. “He’s a hard-working kid.”

Wrestling 4-1 for the day were junior Robert Ranous at 106 pounds, freshmen Landian Templeton at 113 pounds, and Justin Rushia at 120 pounds, sophomores Tanner McKenna at 132 pounds and Thomas Combs at 160 pounds, and senior Jaron Griffin at 220 pounds. Burgher assistant coach Scott McKenna, who coached the team at the duals meet while Trapasso was mentoring the junior varsity at another tournament, said the varsity wrestlers are continuing to improve.

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Duanesbg Duals Jacob Clear Warrensburg senior Jacob Clear manhandles an opponent Dec. 14 in the Duanesburg Duals meet, in which the Burgher athletes wrestled five opponents in one day. Clear defeated all five of his matches, winning the 285-pound weight class championship, while helping the Burghers win the tournament team title. Clear also was a standout athlete on the Burghers’ football team which won the Section II championship for two seasons straight.

“They are getting quite mentally tough, and we’re aiming to peak by the end of January,” McKenna said.

Next week, the Burghers compete in the annual Cobleskill-Richmondville “Battle in the Valley” tourney. Not only is the host team quite skilled, but so is Newark Valley and Duanesburg, Trapasso said.

Burgher JV squad wrestles well at Ballston Spa

The Burghers’ junior varsity squad won about 80% of their individual matches Dec. 4 in a Ballston Spa tournament. These athletes won 23 of the 29 total individual matches they wrestled in. Team score was not recorded.

Cameron Carpenter wrestled at 106 pounds; Dante Corriveau, 126; Skyler Moffitt, 132; Landon Olden, 145; Colton Bell, 160; Jaidyn Hill, 170; Trace McGrath, 282, and Hunter Nemec, 195 pounds.

“These guys wrestled tough Saturday,” Trapasso said. ■