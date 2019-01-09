Burghers win own tourney

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Joined by their coaches and several of their fans, the Warrensburg wrestling team celebrates winning their own duals meet on Jan. 5 by gathering for a commemorative photo.

Photo by Kim McKenna Warrensburg freshman Dylan Winchell dominates an opponent during the Burghers’ annual six-way duals meet held Jan. 5. Winchell went 5-0 for the day — and he’s undefeated this season at 23-0.

WARRENSBURG | Recapturing the glory of the last several seasons, the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestlers beat five teams Jan. 5 to win their annual six-way duals meet.

A day later, the team learned they were seeded No. 1 in Section II for the New York State team tournament qualifier meet.

In their duals tournament, Warrensburg-Bolton initially defeated Monticello 84-6, and continued their day’s campaign with a 78-12 win over Albany Academy, a defeat of Hoosick Falls 57-29, a 78-9 victory over Beekmantown, and a 60-21 win over Hudson Falls.

Going 5-0 for the day were: freshman Dylan Winchell at 113 pounds; freshman Tanner McKenna at 120; sophomore Zach Carpenter at 126; senior Zack Davis at 138; sophomore Hunter McKenna at 145; 8th grader Tristen Hitchcock at 182; senior Chris Wilson at 220, and sophomore Robert Ranous at 99 pounds.

Tallying 4-1 for the day were 8th grader Landian Templeton at 106 pounds; freshman Caiden Mosher at 132; varsity newcomer Ayden Rushia at 195 pounds; and junior Jacob Clear at 285.

One day later, the Burghers’ focus turned to the news about their No. 1 seeding for the state tourney.

Due to their top seed, the Burghers will be holding the state team qualifier tourney in their own gym Tuesday Jan. 15. The Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George WarEagles, ranked third in advance of the state qualifiers, will also be competing to represent Section II Division 2.

In this showdown, the Burghers will be wrestling Whitehall, and the WarEagles will be taking on Watervliet.

The winners of these semifinals will compete to be the team headed for the 2019 state tournament.

Coach Mark Trapasso said his team is determined to go far in post-season competition this year.

“Our wrestlers continue to work on getting better each day,” he said. “Their goal is the state tournament, as well as individual successes in the Class D tournament and the Section II championships.”