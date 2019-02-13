Burghers win Section II team championship

× Expand Photo by Kim McKenna Wrestling in the regional Section II tournament Feb. 9 for the Burghers were (front row, left to right): Hunter McKenna, Tanner McKenna, Zach Carpenter, Robert Ranous, Dylan Winchell, (rear): Zach Shambo, Chris Wilson, Zack Davis, Jacob Clear, Nolan McNeill and Dustin Reiter.

GLENS FALLS | For the third year in a row, the Warrensburg-Bolton wrestling team won the Section II Division 2 team championship — the hard way.

In the sectional tournament held Feb. 9 in the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, the Burghers amassed the most points by far of all 33 teams entered in Division 2 — although they did not have one individual champion.

“It was a tremendous team effort,” coach Mark Trapasso said. “We had eight athletes placing in the top four in their weight class.”

Warrensburg earned 139 points to win first place among all the smaller schools in the region; the runner-up was Watervliet with 109 points. Tamarac was third with 104 points, Cobleskill-Richmondville had 103, and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George was fifth with 101 points.

Burgher wrestlers placing second in their weight class were Hunter McKenna at 145 pounds, Nolan McNeill at 195 pounds and Chris Wilson at 220 pounds. McKenna and McNeill were top seeds going into the tournament, McNeill for the second year straight.

McKenna, who was also in last-year’s sectional finals, was caught off-guard by Marlon Laing of Ravena with a lateral throw for a first-period pin.

Battling Devon Shader of Coxsackie-Athens, McNeill was winning 3-2 with 14 seconds remaining in the bout when his shoulder popper out of joint — and Shader was named winner by injury default.

Chris Wilson was defeated by Jeff Crooks of Cobleskill.

“Although we were quite successful as a team, the finals just didn’t go our way,” Trapasso said.

Burghers placing third in the tournament were Dylan Winchell at 113 pounds, Tanner McKenna at 120 pounds, and Zach Carpenter at 126 pounds.

WRESTLE BACKS

In their wrestle-back bouts to earn third place, Winchell won a 10-8 decision over Logan Campbell of Coxsackie-Athens in a suspenseful overtime battle; McKenna won a 14-10 decision over Brandon Grupe of Galway, and Carpenter pinned Jared Bent of Canajoharie-Fort Plain in 3 minutes and 53 seconds.

Placing fourth were Zack Davis at 138 pounds and Jacob Clear at 285 pounds.

Trapasso said he was proud of how his 11 wrestlers competing in the tournament contributed to the team championship by not only earning their way into the top four places, but by winning early rounds and battling in the extra wrestle-back bouts.

“We were steady all day in the tournament,” he said, noting that two years ago, the Burghers won the team title without having even one wrestler competing in the finals. “We are a really good tournament team.”

WILD CARDS

Trapasso said that considering McNeill’s performance in the Section II tournament, he might be awarded a wild-card bid to compete in the state wrestling tournament, set for Friday Feb. 22 and Saturday Feb. 23. These special additional invitations to compete are likely to be determined next week.

“McNeill’s got a good shot at it,” Trapasso said, noting that last year Jack Binder got a wild card and ended up third in the state. Winchell has won well over 40 matches this year.

“I hope we get a few wild cards, go to the states, and turn some heads,” the coach added.

Trapasso said his 2019-20 team will miss seniors Chris Wilson, Nolan McNeill, Zack Davis, Michael Dougherty, Dustin Reiter, and Ethan King.

“We’ll pick up some new team members and our existing wrestlers will be improving their strength and skills,” he said, noting that many will likely be competing off-season. “Each year, we’ve been fortunate to have athletes step up, work hard and contribute to the team’s continuing success.”