Burghers win tournament named after famed local coach

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall The 2018-19 Warrensburg High School Varsity Boys Basketball team includes (front row, left to right): Mike Tyrell, Dan Cunniffe, Peyton Olden, Max Richards, (rear): Dan Kelly, Evan MacDuff, Brandon Bailey and Charlie Weick. (Not pictured): Jesse Griffin and J.J. Giron.

WARRENSBURG | The boys basketball team of Warrensburg High staged a mid-season surge Dec. 28 as they won their own Coach Khoury Christmas Invitational tournament 52-27 over Loudonville Christian.

The prior day, they defeated Heatly of Troy by a score of 66-23 to advance to the finals.

The tournament is named after George Khoury who spent 37 years coaching at Warrensburg High School, and being honored as the high school basketball coach tallying the most wins when he retired in 1984.

These two victories follow six straight league losses for Warrensburg, which may indicate a new course for the team from mid-season on.

Multi-sport athlete Evan MacDuff, a senior, was named MVP of the tourney, which featured Johnsburg as a competing team. Joining MacDuff on the All-tournament team was Burgher senior Dan Kelly as well as Anthony Galle of Johnsburg.

Against Loudonville Christian, MacDuff scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, followed by senior Brandon Bailey with 10 points and 9 rebounds. Freshman Dan Cunniffe tallied 10 points and 3 assists, Kelly scored 9 points, brought down 5 rebounds and tallied 6 assists. Junior Mike Tyrell scored 6 points and had 3 assists.

In Thursday’s semifinal against Heatly, MacDuff scored a tournament-high 31 points.

The team distributed the ball unselfishly, resulting in seven of the eight Burgher players scoring points. Aiding MacDuff in the scoring show were Kelly with 10 points, sophomore William Mason and Bailey with 8 each, junior Max Richards with 4 points, followed by Mike Tyrell with 3 and Dan Cunniffe with 2.

MacDuff had 21 rebounds in this game, followed by Tyrell and Bailey with 10 each, Kelly with 4, Mason with 3, plus Richards and senior Peyton Olden with 3 each.

In 1983 George Khoury broke the record for high school basketball coaching victories in New York State, earning his spot in state sports history, as well as the state Basketball Hall of Fame. He spent his entire coaching career at Warrensburg High. Khoury retired in the 1984 after tallying 518 basketball wins which propelled his teams to 13 league titles and four Section II championships. As of this year, Khoury still ranks among the top ten winningest coaches in state history.

Next up for the Burghers is an away game against Whitehall at 7 p.m. Friday Jan. 4, then a home game against Fort Edward at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 8