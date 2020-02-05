Burghers win wrestling title

× Expand Photo by Kim Lamy McKenna DanteCorriveauVsCarterMcIntoshLG Burgher freshman Dante Corriveau (facing right) grapples with WarEagles’ sophomore Carter McIntosh in a recent wrestling meet between Warrensburg and Hadley-Luzerne/Lake George. Although Corriveau lost this match to McIntosh, he won a major decision in a Jan. 23 meet against Salem-Cambridge, which helped his team secure the Adirondack League Championship.

WARRENSBURG | For the fifth year in a row, Warrensburg won the Adirondack League championship this week — by keeping their league record perfect, a feat secured by the Burghers’ 49-23 defeat of Salem-Cambridge on Jan. 23.

Warrensburg wrestlers winning their matches by fall were Zach Carpenter who pinned Joey Kitz in 1:47 at 138 pounds; Caiden Mosher who pinned Joey Cary in 2:21 at 152 pounds; Hunter McKenna who pinned Doug Pennington in 1:42 at 160 pounds, and Jacob Clear who pinned Evan Day in 3:47 at 285 pounds.

Burghers winning by points were: Dylan Winchell who won a 5-3 decision over Charlie Dill at 126 pounds; Dante Corriveau who defeated Abe Edwards by a score of 19-11 at 132 pounds; Cameron Carpenter who defeated Kyle Bink 11-3 at 106 pounds, and Zach Olden who won a 6-2 decision over Angie Dill at 99 pounds. This latter match was quite a battle, as Dill has won a lot of awards including two recent 2nd place titles in the Women’s National Freestyle Wrestling Championships. She also won gold and bronze medals in wrestling late last year at the PanAm Games held in Panama.

Burghers awarded with forfeits were Zach Shambo at 145 pounds and Tristen Hitchcock at 195 pounds.

This week, Warrensburg wrestling coach Mark Trapasso offered some advice to his athletes: just because you’ve won the Adirondack League Championship for five consecutive years, don’t take it for granted.

“I told them, don’t think ‘This is just another league championship’ — This is really an honor; it’s a big deal, and you’ve earned it,” he said.

With this win, Warrensburg is 5-0 in the Adirondack League and 23-2 overall.

Burghers booted from tourney by Tamarac

On Jan. 21, Warrensburg was defeated 47-36 by Tamarac in the semifinals of the Section II dual-meet championship tournament, a qualifier for the New York State team championship tournament held in Syracuse. Warrensburg won the Section II team championship in both 2019 and 2018, the first two years ever for the tourney.

“We wrestled tough, but we just didn’t match up well,” Trapasso said, noting that Tamarac has a deep roster, and were able to move wrestlers from one weight class to another to maximize points. Tamarac advanced to the Section II finals, but lost to Cobleskill, 48-39.

All the Burghers who were victorious in their matches in the Tamarac meet won by fall. Tristen Hiotchcock pinned Tony Derival in 10 seconds at 220 pounds; Jacob Clear pinned Joe Mays in 20 seconds at 285 pounds; Dylan Winchell pinned Dylan Grogan in 47 seconds at 126 pounds; Tanner McKenna pinned Bryan Mackey in 3:17 at 138 pounds; and Zach Shambo pinned Aiden Schmidt in 3:17 at 145 pounds. At 160 pounds, Hunter McKenna was granted a forfeit.

After a meet with Queensbury on Jan. 29, Warrensburg will be practicing hard in preparation for the Section II Class D championship tournament to be held Feb. 8. One week later, the Section II Division II tournament is to occur at the Cool Insurance Arena.

On Feb. 28 and 29, the state championship tournament is to take place, and Burgher Jacob Clear will likely be chosen to compete for a state title.

In the Class D and Section ii tournaments, Hunter and Tanner McKenna join Clear in being leading contenders, along with Dylan Winchell, Zach Shambo, Zach Carpenter, Zach Olden Cameron Carpenter and Landian Templeton, among others.

Trapasso said all of his wrestlers have a shot at all three tournaments. Also, the team is also considered a top prospect for winning the two regional tournaments. Warrensburg has won the Section II Class D team title for four years and the Section II Division II team title for the last three years.

“At this point, I am very happy with our athletes’ performance this year,” he said. “We need to be healthy for the tournaments, and we will be getting a good chance to heal up this next week.”

