Caligiore wins Hartford Open

× Expand Photo provided Aimee Caligiore celebrates winning the Hartford Open, her first win as a golf professional, June 9.

HARTFORD, CONN. | Lake Placid native Aimee Caligiore scored a win at the fourth-annual Hartford Women’s Open at wind-swept Keney Park Golf Course in Connecticut June 9, her first win as a professional golfer.

According to the PGA-Connecticut Chapter, Caligiore began the day tied with Elizabeth Choi after each shot a 1-over-par 71 in the opening round on the Goodwin Golf Course on Saturday. Five holes into the final round, Caligiore found herself four strokes back after a bogey on one and a double-bogey one the fifth.

“I think the nerves got the best of me on the fifth hole, but I just told myself to stick to my game plan and look at my targets,” Caligiore said. “I told myself to forget about the double bogey because I was hitting the ball really well. I wasn’t going to force anything because you have to just try to control what you can control.”

Caligiore then hit birdie putts of 12 and three feet at the seventh and eighth holes to take a lead that she would never relinquish.

Caligiore finished the day with an even-par 70 for Sunday, with a 36-hole total of 1-over 141 and a one-stroke victory over Choi.

“I was so shaking,” a smiling Caligiore said of her final stroke. “I just took two practice strokes to get the feel and managed to knock it in.”

Caligiore, 28, said her first pro check will go toward expenses, including the LPGA Tour qualifying school in August.

Caligiore is a 2013 graduate of St. Lawrence University, where she was a Division III All-American who won twice. She turned pro in 2014 and moved to Orlando, Florida where she began playing on the Eggland’s Best Ladies Professional Tour.

On her bag for the tournament was her father, Sandy.

Caligiore next plays to play in the Georgia Open on July 15-16 and then heads to the LPGA qualifying school, where she could again run into Choi.