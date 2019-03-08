Cambridge, Moriah seek return to final four

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Madison Olcott and the Moriah Vikings will face Cambridge in the Class C regional finals Saturday at Beekmantown High School.

BEEKMANTOWN | The second-ranked Cambridge Indians and 10th-ranked Moriah Vikings will meet in a high-noon showdown Saturday at Beekmantown High School, with a return trip to the NYSPHSAA girls basketball final four on the line.

Cambridge (22-1) and Moriah (17-3) both participated in the final week of the basketball season in 2018, with Cambridge defeating Seton Catholic on their way to the Class C semifinals while Moriah earned a trip to the Class D final four for the second straight year.

This year, the two programs will meet as Moriah was re-classified to a Class C school.

The Vikings are no strangers to regional play, having won six straight Section VII/Class D titles and eight of 10 this decade, including a Class C title in 2012.

The game will have no shortage of all-state players on the court, as Cambridge returns a trio of sophomores in 2018 Class C second-teamer Sophie Phillips, sixth-team member Lily Phillips and Fiona Mooney, who was an honorable mention.

Moriah counters with its 1,000-point scoring seniors in 2018 Class D second-team member McKenzie Sprague and Madison Olcott, who was named to the third team. Sprague also enters the game 10 points shy of becoming the Vikings all-time girls scoring leader, currently held by Anne Slattery at 1,328.

Sophie Phillips leads the Indians with 45 three-pointers while averaging 17.0 points per game, while Lily Phillips has connected on 35 three-pointers and averages 15.2.

Stasia Epler averages 7.9 per game, while Mooney follows at 7.2. Ruth Nolan (5.2) and McKayla McLenithan (4.6) have also scored more than 100 points this season.

Brecke Gifford, Jaylyn Prouty, Abby Maher and Rhiannon Darling round out the roster.

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell The Moriah girls varsity basketball team with the Section VII/Class C banner.

For Moriah, Sprague scored 21 points in the Section VII/Class C final and averages 14.3 per game.

Olcott proved her skill as an all-around star in the sectional finals, scoring 13 points to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists. While second on the team in scoring (12.9), Olcott leads the team in rebounds (8.8), assists (3.6), steals (3.6) and blocks (2.5).

Noel Williams averages 9.4 as a starter, while Kennady Allen (4.9) and Mackenzie Peters (4.5) round out the lineup.

Gwen Eichen had a solid performance for the Vikings off the bench against AuSable Valley, and has averaged 2.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.

Jaiden Varmette, Cassidy Rushby and Taylor Brassard have provided minutes off the bench during the regular season, while Zoe Olcott, Avery Briggs, Sage Baker and Alexis Snyder have joined the roster for the postseason.