Cambridge stops Moriah in regional finals

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell McKenzie Sprague tries to battle through a Cambridge double team in the Class C regional finals March 9. Sprague scored 19 points in the game, becoming the school’s all-time girls leading scorer.

BEEKMANTOWN | Cambridge was able to pull away from the Moriah Vikings throughout the opening three periods of play in the Class C regional final March 9, scoring a 60-47 win and advancing to the NYSPHSAA final four.

“There’s disappointment and sadness obviously,” Vikings coach Stephan Pelkey said. “I thought if we could weather the storm after the first three minutes, we’d be fine. We just couldn’t weather the storm. We played well otherwise. The score was just too big.”

Pelkey said the team was able to get their run in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to single digits, but the gap was just too wide.

“We dropped the score to eight or nine, but then they would make a basket,” Pelkey said. “That is what basketball is. We couldn’t get our run going. They had one good run and that ended up being the game.”

The game marked the end of the high school careers of seniors McKenzie Sprague, Madison Olcott and Mackenzie Peters.

Sprague scored 19 points in the loss, becoming Moriah’s all-time leading scorer in the girls program, passing Anne Slattery for 17th place on the Section VII all-time list with a career total of 1,338 points.

Olcott finished 22nd on the Section VII scoring list, having racked up 1,291 points in her high school career, scoring 11 points in the game.

Noel Williams also scored 11 points, while Peters and Kennady Allen each scored three points.

“We are losing three great kids,” Pelkey said.

— Jill Lobdell contributed to this story