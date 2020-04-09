Carter headlines Section VII girls hockey all stars

PLATTSBURGH | Beekmantown senior forward Bailey Carter led Section VII in scoring this season, earning the most valuable player award for the 2019-20 girls hockey season.

Carter scored 24 goals for the Eagles this season, while adding seven assists for a 31 point year, helping to lead the Eagles to an 11-4-2 record and the regular season title.

× Expand Photos by Keith Lobdell and Nathanael LePage Along with MVP Bailey Carter, Section VII girls hockey first team all stars include Gillian Boule, Reylyn Giroux, Rylee Preston, Madison Tetreault, Brianne Knight and Olivia Ferebee.

First team

Plattsburgh High teammates Gillian Boule and Reylyn Giroux were named to the Section VII first team as forwards along with Carter, as were Beekmantown teammates Madison Tetreault (defense) and Brianne Knight (goalie), with SLP represented by Rylee Preston (defense) and Olivia Ferebee (goalie).

A junior captain for the Hornets, Boule led the state semifinalists with 24 points, scoring 10 goals and leading the team with 14 assists.

As a sophomore, Giroux led the Hornets with 16 goals for the season, adding seven assists for 23 points, one behind her teammate Boule.

In her senior season, Tetreault had one goal and four assists for five points this season from the defensive end of the ice.

A junior defender, Preston had five goals and one assist for SLP this season.

In goal for the Eagles, Knight, a junior, recorded 411 saves on the season, limiting opponents to 2.25 goals per game and a .919 save percentage.

SLP eighth grader Ferebee had 194 saves this season, handling the puck with a .956 save percentage and a 1.40 goals against average.

Second team

Members of the second team included Beekmantown junior Celine Juneau (3-12-15), Beekmantown junior Brooke Ruest (8-17-25), PHS sophomore Amanda Vaughn (11-4-15), PHS junior Natalie Kay (0-2-2), along with Franklin Academy’s Vail St. Hilaire and Claudia LaPlant.

Honorable mention

Honorable mention selections include junior Sophia King of Beekmantown, SLP sophomore Darianna Patterson, SLP senior Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt, SLP senior Katie Gay and PHS sophomore Rebecah Courson.

Coach, sportsmanship

Beekmantown coach Al Ruest was named the Section VII coach of the year, while Franklin Academy was named the sportsmanship award winner.